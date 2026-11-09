Vanessa Feltz looked back with horror at this Russell Brand interview and it turns out the video is even worse than we imagined

Celebrity Russell Brand Vanessa feltz

There has been no end of clips of Russell Brand interviews going viral since he was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Broadcaster and LBC presenter Vanessa Feltz recalled with horror this particular encounter with the convicted rapist.

“I didn’t think it was at all funny, I was horrified.” Vanessa Feltz recounts her encounter with Russell Brand. https://t.co/J9SrtbFJSk — LBC (@LBC) November 7, 2026

And it turns out the video of the encounter itself is even more shocking than we imagined.

This is the moment Vanessa Feltz is talking about. In 2006 on 1 Leicester Square, Russell Brand looked her in the eye mid-interview and asked if he could “have it off” with her and both her daughters. One of them was 15 at the time. When she shut it down and said he’d understand when he had his own daughters, he doubled down, joking about sleeping with his own kids and saying if he’d had boys they’d be in a lot of trouble. Her reaction: “God, yuck. Yuck, yuck! Don’t go there.” 🤮 This isn’t remotely funny. I’ve never found him funny tbh, but this is just sick. How do you even go there? Vanessa should’ve walked off or slapped him, that would’ve been the moment! https://t.co/zMYYzzRXpj — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) November 8, 2026

Horrific. And here are just a few of the huge number of responses it prompted.

1. Russell Brand, mid-interview, while talking about promoting a TV show asked Vanessa Feltz if he could sleep with her daughters. Her younger daughter was 15 at the time. Can we stop pretending this stuff is just a joke? And not an indictment on the way this man viewed women? https://t.co/s39bxpFCBv pic.twitter.com/INXboZijul — 🦋 Manson Infowars 💖 ✨ (@MansonInfoWars) November 8, 2026

3. The Russell Brand defence squad seems to have three settings: 'It never happened', 'It was only a joke' and 'What about somebody else?' Anything to avoid discussing what he actually said.

pic.twitter.com/4YAHmimep0 — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) November 8, 2026

4. Fuck me 😳 Right there in plain sight https://t.co/nMdBm3W06V — Paul (@Migano2000) November 8, 2026

5. He’s always been a sleazy very creepy weirdo 🤮 — Richard. (@RichardSvhvl) November 8, 2026

6. I never understood how anyone thought he was funny. I watched 20 minutes of one of his stand up routines, it was horrible. I just figured the Brits have a much difference sense of humor — Christos Blanco (@sickofdischit) November 8, 2026

7. Vile twat 🤬🤮 — David Riding (@DaveEfc1234) November 8, 2026

Source @LBC