Celebrity Russell Brand Vanessa feltz

Vanessa Feltz looked back with horror at this Russell Brand interview and it turns out the video is even worse than we imagined

John Plunkett. Updated November 9th, 2026

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There has been no end of clips of Russell Brand interviews going viral since he was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault.

Broadcaster and LBC presenter Vanessa Feltz recalled with horror this particular encounter with the convicted rapist.

And it turns out the video of the encounter itself is even more shocking than we imagined.

Horrific. And here are just a few of the huge number of responses it prompted.

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Source @LBC