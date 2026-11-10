The relentless Bond speculation sent this fabulous Toast of London clip viral and it’s absolutely killer

Entertainment james bond Matt Berry toast of london

Chances are we’ll know the identity of the new James Bond any time soon, the speculation going on even longer than the last Bond film.

But until we find out which particular white bloke has got the job, enjoy this Toast of London clip which has just gone viral for reasons which will be obvious.

It’s from episode six of the first series of the Matt Berry show and it’s absolutely killer.

I just hope that one person had the guts to throw their James Bond audition just so they could reenact this! https://t.co/61jPqjtn52 — Aaron McGahon (@AarontYouGreat) November 8, 2026

Can you hear me, Cubby Broccoli?

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. I need Matt Berry on my timeline every day — GothamChief 🦇 (@GothamChief) November 8, 2026

2. The little skip gets me every time https://t.co/NBcBQbSolo — Ryan Hollinger (@ryanhollinger) November 9, 2026

3. I'm sold. Matt Berry for James Bond! — SpinalWaif (@brettholwe61722) November 8, 2026

4. And we all know who would make the best Bond villain pic.twitter.com/sTBNxYNKKK — Mrs Slocombe's Pussy (@BurghillGirl) November 9, 2026

5. I want the new Bond film to star Matt Berry. Everything is played straight just like a regular Bond film but it has Matt Berry. It would be infinitely more entertaining than the shite Amazon are going to make. — robert jennings (@timelordbob1) November 9, 2026

6. Matt Berry would make a funny Bond. He took the whole pistol thing to the next level. 🤭 https://t.co/dZ3tTisTZj — HighDefDiscNews.com (@HighDefDiscNews) November 9, 2026

7. Would unironically be a great Q — Jim Kringle (@FulciFan444) November 8, 2026

8. That’s my Bond anyway. There is no other. — Scott Harris Relief Dumpster Fire (@HarrisDumpstr) November 8, 2026

Source @AarontYouGreat