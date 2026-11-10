Entertainment james bond Matt Berry toast of london
The relentless Bond speculation sent this fabulous Toast of London clip viral and it’s absolutely killer
Chances are we’ll know the identity of the new James Bond any time soon, the speculation going on even longer than the last Bond film.
But until we find out which particular white bloke has got the job, enjoy this Toast of London clip which has just gone viral for reasons which will be obvious.
It’s from episode six of the first series of the Matt Berry show and it’s absolutely killer.
I just hope that one person had the guts to throw their James Bond audition just so they could reenact this! https://t.co/61jPqjtn52
— Aaron McGahon (@AarontYouGreat) November 8, 2026
Can you hear me, Cubby Broccoli?
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
Source @AarontYouGreat