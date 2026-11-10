Celebrity c4 news Russell Brand
The way Russell Brand responded to this C4 News man’s perfectly legitimate questions didn’t speak volumes, it bellowed them
Russell Brand has just begun a 10 and a half year prison sentence after he was convicted of one count of rape and three of sexual assault.
More people are now coming forward with revelations of how the actor and comedian treated them.
His jailing sent no end of video clips of him viral, many of which have featured on these pages, and this one is an especially interesting watch.
It’s Brand being questions by Channel 4 News man Paraic O’Brien after he took part in a protest about the cost of housing in the capital all the way back in 2014.
O’Brien asked him much he paid to rent his east London home and this is what happened next.
Watch how Russell Brand switches when Channel 4 News reporter Paraic O’Brien questions his hypocrisy over housing, and frustrated at being called out for his bullshit, he literally drags a woman across to back up his bullshit, and as a parting shot, he calls O’Brien a "snide" https://t.co/qXc5Yfkx2Y
— George_T_Truth2🛞 (@George_T_Truth2) November 8, 2026
This is what Brand said about it a a little later.
‘I shouldn’t be allowed on television.’
Well, that’s one thing we can all agree on. He continued:
‘I’m so easily wound up. What does it matter to me, what have I got to lose, just from this one bloke?
‘But I’m a volatile person.
‘When you talk to a journalist I sort of think it’s a combination of boring and really annoying, and my personality type is not well suited to that kind of environment.’
And here are a few of the comments it prompted.
Last word to the journalist himself,
3/3 Is it my job to test tension between private circumstances & publicly held views of celebrities?
Yes
— Paraic O’Brien (@paraicobrien) December 1, 2014
Source @George_T_Truth2