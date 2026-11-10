Kaitlan Collins persistent questioning of Donald Trump basically reduced him to a gibbering wreck

US donald trump Kaitlan Collins

No-one gets under Donald Trump’s skin like CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. And that is because she is so, so good at her job.

And this was a classic case in point, after Collins was keen to be 100% sure that Trump still stood by his embattled secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth.

So persistent was her questioning that he was basically reduced to a gibbering wreck, spouting all kinds of nonsense that was off the scale, even for him (and the ‘Maissie’ they refer to is Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman leading the Hegseth impeachment charge).

President Trump tells me he will back Secretary Hegseth even if he’s impeached. https://t.co/DK2LRbXxhX — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2026

‘Anybody with a uniform’ is our favourite bit.

And these people loved it as much as we did.

1. It’s going to get so much worse. For him, I mean… for the rest of us it’s going to get so much more amazing every day. https://t.co/ug78rlj4uZ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 10, 2026

2. Look at the level of professionalism and poise @kaitlancollins exhibits while the president of the United States berates her yet again. Maybe Kaitlyn will have a run in politics one day. She’s a rockstar — Tom Schaeffer (@schaeffer322) November 9, 2026

3. You absolute fucking imbecile you didn't WIN any wars. Iran controls the Straight. You didn't stop any nuclear program – if you had the first time, you wouldn't be back a year later. It's all LIES. LIES. LIES. LIES. LIES. LIES. LIES. LIES. LIES. AND MORE LIES. AND LIES. https://t.co/nokCowTCNZ — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) November 9, 2026

4. This would’ve been a great fucking time for someone, ANYONE, to come to Kaitlin Collins’ defense and call this orange sack of shit a LOSER right to his fucking face. pic.twitter.com/4YQ2l7oP3H — Canada Hates Trump (@AntiTrumpCanada) November 10, 2026

5. He’s such a fucking miserable human being. Collins breaks him every time. — Mason (@masonisonx) November 9, 2026

6. The fact that he keeps attacking Kaitlan tells us she’s asking exactly the questions he doesn’t want to answer. She’s much stronger than his insults. 💪 https://t.co/Xuw5O17hUs — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) November 9, 2026

7. There’s one person in this exchange whose behavior, hand-picked candidates, and policies were repudiated handily by voters with historical election losses coast to coast — including in Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Ohio, and Georgia — and it ain’t Kaitlan. https://t.co/Z3mN5wqHc5 — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) November 10, 2026

8. Get the popcorn! The orange buffoon is crashing out after his bigly loss 😆😆😆😆 https://t.co/A12poT7hc2 — Jeffrey Luscombe (@JeffreyLuscombe) November 9, 2026