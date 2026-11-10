US donald trump Kaitlan Collins
Kaitlan Collins persistent questioning of Donald Trump basically reduced him to a gibbering wreck
No-one gets under Donald Trump’s skin like CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins. And that is because she is so, so good at her job.
And this was a classic case in point, after Collins was keen to be 100% sure that Trump still stood by his embattled secretary of defence, sorry, war Pete Hegseth.
So persistent was her questioning that he was basically reduced to a gibbering wreck, spouting all kinds of nonsense that was off the scale, even for him (and the ‘Maissie’ they refer to is Thomas Massie, the Republican congressman leading the Hegseth impeachment charge).
President Trump tells me he will back Secretary Hegseth even if he’s impeached. https://t.co/DK2LRbXxhX
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 9, 2026
‘Anybody with a uniform’ is our favourite bit.
And these people loved it as much as we did.