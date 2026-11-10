Dana White turned down the Press Secretary Job right to Trump’s face, and it was delicious – 17 favourite reactions

US dana white donald trump

The Dana White saga has probably come to a close, after a couple of plot twists on Monday.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the political drama, here’s the catch-up.

On Saturday, Donald Trump announced he had asked UFC boss Dana White to become the new Press Secretary, and to bring some UFC heavies to help.

Totally normal https://t.co/1KUUm6Cvev — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 7, 2026

A rumour spread that he’d misunderstood some advice about hiring a former Pentagon deputy spokesperson, Dana W. White.

Apparently “Dana W. White” who ran public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary. Trump has instead announced “Dana White” of the UFC as Press Secretary with our Dana having any idea. JFC! https://t.co/2W9YgJnzxg — Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 7, 2026

Reports claimed that UFC Dana had refused the offer anyway.

UFC President and CEO Dana White has declined President Donald J. Trump’s offer to become White House Press Secretary, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. https://t.co/ublrU316Uj — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 7, 2026

The soap opera continued on Monday, when Trump claimed he was just kidding all along, to a chorus of “Sure, Jan.”

Q: What made you suggest Dana White? Are you serious? Trump: That was an example of something where I was kidding and that people said that’s actually pretty good idea https://t.co/8hjBPNNY3K — Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2026

It got even more complicated when UFC Dana White turned up at the White House briefing room. Here’s what happened.

🚨🇺🇸 HOLY SH*T guys he ACTUALLY brings DANA WHITE on 😂 Writer: Oliverpic.twitter.com/I9wcTjQQEN https://t.co/KSC8h3xfNm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 9, 2026

It gave people a taste of the sort of hard-hitting issues he’d deal with if he had the Press Sec gig.

Q for Dana White: If there was a pound for pound UFC cagefight between President Trump and former President Joe Biden. Could you give us analysis? White: it would be very bad. pic.twitter.com/nlT8P9fHfh — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

Kaitlan Collins asked White if he had, indeed, turned down the job. He gave the answer you’d expect of a good little Trump licker.

Kaitlan Collins: "Just to confirm, did you tell the president no to the press secretary job?" Dana White: "I don’t tell the president no to anything. No, I didn’t say no." Trump: We were having a very bad press day, so I thought of his name. Sort of kidding, and we thought we'd… pic.twitter.com/EEmpMs0nMV — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 9, 2026

But he then did the funniest thing.

Trump's bizarre press briefing ends with Dana White turning down the press secretary job pic.twitter.com/YACwp3SjXk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

We have to admit to a grudging respect for that. Twitter was on fire.

1. As I watch Dana White serve as today’s Press Secretary and field his first question which was who would win a UFC cage match between Trump and Biden, I am reminded this is not a serious administration nor press corps. pic.twitter.com/lD3eVvn9PK — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 9, 2026

2. Trump calls Dana White to the podium. Dana White immediately starts gargling, calling Trump "the toughest most resilient human being that I've ever met in my entire life" pic.twitter.com/O38iR7DAqA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

3. Literally every video from today's "Press Conference" has been crazier than the one before it. https://t.co/Axc9raJCcH — Bloe body on Bwi tter (@RisingAM) November 9, 2026

4. A White House press corps "reporter" asked Dana White who would win a fight between Trump and Biden. Two more years of the Make-a-Wish presidency. — Tim Miller (@Timodc) November 9, 2026

5. Trump on why he named Dana White press secretary: “We were having a very bad press day and I said, I don’t know why, I thought of his name. He’s been my friend for a long time. I think I’ll going to get Dana White to be my new press secretary… I was sort of kidding” pic.twitter.com/uh7P1PtF6t — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 9, 2026

6. Biden is batting cancer. TF kind of question is that? https://t.co/OH6tWrW4Ih — Margarita- M²-C (MC) (@ItsMe3MC) November 9, 2026

7. Dana White is now taking questions from the press in the briefing room. You can’t make this shit up. And the question comes from a far-right propagandist asking him who will win a fight between Trump and Biden. He replies Trump because he’s the toughest person he’s ever met.… — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 9, 2026

8. Just as awkward as those public proposals where the girl says "no".

Good god. Get this embarrassing orange stain off the WH, already. https://t.co/KkwspdPhMv — Hillary☮️ 🇺🇦 (@HillaryHutton) November 9, 2026