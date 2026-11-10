Dana White turned down the Press Secretary Job right to Trump’s face, and it was delicious – 17 favourite reactions
The Dana White saga has probably come to a close, after a couple of plot twists on Monday.
In case you haven’t been keeping up with the political drama, here’s the catch-up.
On Saturday, Donald Trump announced he had asked UFC boss Dana White to become the new Press Secretary, and to bring some UFC heavies to help.
Totally normal https://t.co/1KUUm6Cvev
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 7, 2026
A rumour spread that he’d misunderstood some advice about hiring a former Pentagon deputy spokesperson, Dana W. White.
Apparently “Dana W. White” who ran public affairs for Sec Def was recommended on a short list for Trump to put as Press Secretary.
Trump has instead announced “Dana White” of the UFC as Press Secretary with our Dana having any idea.
JFC! https://t.co/2W9YgJnzxg
— Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) November 7, 2026
Reports claimed that UFC Dana had refused the offer anyway.
UFC President and CEO Dana White has declined President Donald J. Trump’s offer to become White House Press Secretary, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. https://t.co/ublrU316Uj
— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 7, 2026
The soap opera continued on Monday, when Trump claimed he was just kidding all along, to a chorus of “Sure, Jan.”
Q: What made you suggest Dana White? Are you serious?
Trump: That was an example of something where I was kidding and that people said that’s actually pretty good idea https://t.co/8hjBPNNY3K
— Acyn (@Acyn) November 8, 2026
It got even more complicated when UFC Dana White turned up at the White House briefing room. Here’s what happened.
It gave people a taste of the sort of hard-hitting issues he’d deal with if he had the Press Sec gig.
Kaitlan Collins asked White if he had, indeed, turned down the job. He gave the answer you’d expect of a good little Trump licker.
But he then did the funniest thing.
We have to admit to a grudging respect for that. Twitter was on fire.