US dana white donald trump

Dana White turned down the Press Secretary Job right to Trump’s face, and it was delicious – 17 favourite reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2026

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The Dana White saga has probably come to a close, after a couple of plot twists on Monday.

In case you haven’t been keeping up with the political drama, here’s the catch-up.

On Saturday, Donald Trump announced he had asked UFC boss Dana White to become the new Press Secretary, and to bring some UFC heavies to help.

A rumour spread that he’d misunderstood some advice about hiring a former Pentagon deputy spokesperson, Dana W. White.

Reports claimed that UFC Dana had refused the offer anyway.

The soap opera continued on Monday, when Trump claimed he was just kidding all along, to a chorus of “Sure, Jan.”

It got even more complicated when UFC Dana White turned up at the White House briefing room. Here’s what happened.

It gave people a taste of the sort of hard-hitting issues he’d deal with if he had the Press Sec gig.

Kaitlan Collins asked White if he had, indeed, turned down the job. He gave the answer you’d expect of a good little Trump licker.

But he then did the funniest thing.

We have to admit to a grudging respect for that. Twitter was on fire.

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