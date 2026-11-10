Pics AOC JD Vance

JD Vance trying to unmirror his livestream by turning his phone upside down was made to look even sadder by how AOC dealt with the same problem

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 10th, 2026

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Vice president JD Vance isn’t a man known for his intellectual prowess. In fact, considering how he interacts with the public, handles questions from the press, and fails to speak truth to power in his close proximity to the president, we’re struggling to think of a single positive attribute.

An example of the Yale educated lawyer’s cognitive powers has been highlighted in a clip from 2024, when he realised his livestream image was mirrored.

Here’s how that went down.

There simply isn’t enough facepalm in the world to respond to that, but people tried.

The whole thing was made so much funnier after it emerged that Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC, had had the same problem in a recent broadcast, and while she also hadn’t managed to flip the image back, her creative solution blew Vance out of the water.

Watch this.

So close – but a far better response than the man who thought turning the phone upside down would unmirror the image.

Tweeters loved it. These seven reactions captured the mood.

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A few people mentioned this.

It’d be rude not to take another look.

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab