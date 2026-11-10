JD Vance trying to unmirror his livestream by turning his phone upside down was made to look even sadder by how AOC dealt with the same problem

Pics AOC JD Vance

Vice president JD Vance isn’t a man known for his intellectual prowess. In fact, considering how he interacts with the public, handles questions from the press, and fails to speak truth to power in his close proximity to the president, we’re struggling to think of a single positive attribute.

An example of the Yale educated lawyer’s cognitive powers has been highlighted in a clip from 2024, when he realised his livestream image was mirrored.

Here’s how that went down.

JD Vance once tried to fix his flipped Facebook Live video by turning his camera upside down. This is the GOP’s 2028 frontrunner. https://t.co/9KAmWVKnT4 — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2026

There simply isn’t enough facepalm in the world to respond to that, but people tried.

This is also the method he used to change his name — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 9, 2026

That would be dumb with a B as Donald Trump likes to call it. — Paul Gundlach (@PaulSGundlach) November 9, 2026

Dan Quayle levels of stupid — Erik Anderson (@AwardsWatchErik) November 9, 2026

The whole thing was made so much funnier after it emerged that Democratic representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, AOC, had had the same problem in a recent broadcast, and while she also hadn’t managed to flip the image back, her creative solution blew Vance out of the water.

Watch this.

Here’s how AOC handled a similar situation last night. LOL https://t.co/S86j4Vahna — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

So close – but a far better response than the man who thought turning the phone upside down would unmirror the image.

Tweeters loved it. These seven reactions captured the mood.

1. The Grand Canyon sized gap in intelligence between the two has never been more easily demonstrated lmfaooo https://t.co/r1833bbzpJ — The Huffingtin Poster (@CharldonPedro) November 9, 2026

2. Way better attempt — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 9, 2026

3. 😂😂😂😂😂 bro this is frying me pic.twitter.com/VszFjMri53 — caravaggio (@ggioblack) November 9, 2026

4. AOC is going to whiteboard her way to the White House. Her informational videos and content over the past couple years has done an incredible job “normalizing” her.

IMO, the 2028 nom is hers if she wants it. We will see in January. Obama launched his 2008 campaign in Jan of 07. https://t.co/FYGniqz9rB — PJ • The Andor Guy • 🍂🧨 • (@matpolloy) November 9, 2026

5. One person facing realities with humor & grace, and the other literally flips the world over. — 🇺🇸8647 🇺🇦 (@DianaMcBlue) November 9, 2026

6. I don't think I could do this on camera. I am almost certain I couldn't do this actually https://t.co/xXYpi2JcyR — Alex Wennerberg (@alex_wennerberg) November 9, 2026

A few people mentioned this.

honestly nothing beats the donut shop visit for "he's got no rizz" — Rightish (@rightish19) November 9, 2026

It’d be rude not to take another look.

JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Trust us, it’s worse than you even think. pic.twitter.com/Fnohh0bKUf — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) August 22, 2024

Source Acyn Image Screengrab, Screengrab