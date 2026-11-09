Stewart Lee’s epic 3-minute takedown of Russell Brand has just gone viral for reasons that will need explaining to no-one

Celebrity Russell Brand Stewart Lee

With Russell Brand being sentenced on Monday having been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, there have been plenty of videos of the comedian and actor doing the rounds on Twitter.

But this is one clip about Brand that doesn’t actually feature Brand, Stewart Lee’s epic takedown of Brand when he was still very much part of the media firmament.

The real ones hated rapist Russell Brand before they even knew

Here’s Stewart Lee absolutely dragging Brand during his Big Brother days https://t.co/I4fr9RIYVh — George_T_Truth2🛞 (@George_T_Truth2) November 7, 2026

Epic stuff, that. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. This is why Stewart Lee is Britain's greatest living comedian. https://t.co/OQDrjigDYY — Steve Fuller (@ProfSteveFuller) November 8, 2026

2. "Some twats in a place" as a description of Big Brother gets me every time. — Pyrorufus (@Pyrorufus) November 8, 2026

4. Stewart Lee is a LEGEND — Inter-galactic Empress 💛💙🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@AlisonRam) November 8, 2026

5. The first time I saw Lee live was at the DVD recording for this show and it kicked off a decades-long love of stand up comedy. https://t.co/y9fVf9W6NZ — Sean Biggerstaff (@Seanchuckle) November 8, 2026

6. “My liege” gets me every time. Absolutely perfect comic timing. — Muad’DB Cooper (@Mudkipstoat23) November 8, 2026

7. 'Here's H from Steps' 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Nic 🇵🇸 (@Nouz12345) November 8, 2026

8. Comedian Stewart Lee called out Russell Brand all the way back in April 7, 2008. "The way Russell Brand makes up names for his own penis makes him sound like a child molester." The end is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/kALLe0AE8z — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) November 8, 2026

9. Stewart Lee is a genius. And so am I for liking him 👍 — parody Dan Hannan Unelected Bureaucrat🇪🇺 (@DanielHannanNot) November 8, 2026

And just in case you were wondering, the clip was taken from Stewart Lee’s 2008 DVD, 41st Best Stand Up Ever.

UPDATE: Brand was sentenced to a total of 10 years and six months in prison. He must serve two-thirds of the sentence, meaning he will be behind bars for seven years.

Source @George_T_Truth2