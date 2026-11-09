Celebrity Russell Brand Stewart Lee
Stewart Lee’s epic 3-minute takedown of Russell Brand has just gone viral for reasons that will need explaining to no-one
With Russell Brand being sentenced on Monday having been convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, there have been plenty of videos of the comedian and actor doing the rounds on Twitter.
But this is one clip about Brand that doesn’t actually feature Brand, Stewart Lee’s epic takedown of Brand when he was still very much part of the media firmament.
The real ones hated rapist Russell Brand before they even knew
Here’s Stewart Lee absolutely dragging Brand during his Big Brother days https://t.co/I4fr9RIYVh
— George_T_Truth2🛞 (@George_T_Truth2) November 7, 2026
Epic stuff, that. And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
And just in case you were wondering, the clip was taken from Stewart Lee’s 2008 DVD, 41st Best Stand Up Ever.
UPDATE: Brand was sentenced to a total of 10 years and six months in prison. He must serve two-thirds of the sentence, meaning he will be behind bars for seven years.
Source @George_T_Truth2