A far-right campaigner who claimed MP Josh Babarinde’s name gives her migraine and isn’t ‘recognised by our dictionary’ got exactly the scornful reaction she deserved

Social Media Bigotry

In today’s episode of ‘Bigotry for Clicks’, far-right activist Lucy White of Restore Britain made what is colloquially known as an absolute show of herself on Twitter, with a bizarre attack on the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, Josh Babarinde.

Here’s what he had to say about the concept of who is or isn’t English, ahead of proposing a change in the census language to include Black English and Asian Engish options.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 You don’t have to be White to be English https://t.co/YPe0bicL3I — Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) November 10, 2026

This was her reaction.

Warning: you may lose IQ points just by looking at this post.

Where to start with that?

It’s not genocidal to say that people of colour can be English. We’re not medical experts, but we’re certain his name can’t give anyone migraine. And why, we have to ask, would a name be in the dictionary if it isn’t also used as a part of speech?

Ms White’s naked bigotry got exactly the reaction it deserved – complete scorn. Let’s take a look.

1. Josh went to the LSE with my son. Challenge his views by all means, but demanding his imprisonment while sneering at his Yoruba name because your spellchecker doesn’t recognise it? The ignorance is staggering and the hypocrisy even more so. Your dictionary isn’t the problem… https://t.co/kuZvEHo5ms — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) November 10, 2026

2. Typing someone's name gives you a migraine? You typed that? You meant that? You weren't joking? Incredible. — Mike Stuchbery (@MikeStuchbery_) November 10, 2026

3. You’re calling for an MP to be imprisoned because you can’t pronounce his name? Appalling. https://t.co/J638LvNl9N — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) November 10, 2026

4. "they want to kill all the white people because some people who aren't white identify as English" Lucy's post is utterly racist (she'll find Cholmondely isn't in the dictionary either) https://t.co/uk5livb8AX — Simon Cooke (@SimonMagus) November 10, 2026

5. That's so weird. When I type Farage, Badenoch, Braverman, Tice, Yusuf, etc etc it does the same. Nutjob! Names aren't in the dictionary you dope. Pack it in you race baiter! Nasty. Blocked. No clue who you are but don't want to see your vitriolic spewing of crap again! https://t.co/X3zuSpLqEb — Airy-Fairy Tricksy Pixie💜🔶💙 (@TrIcksIe_PIxIe) November 10, 2026

6. Calling for someone’s imprisonment over a statement abt English identity while mocking their Nigerian surname tells us exactly what your objection is. — Freja Hanne Lund (@FrejaLund73) November 10, 2026

8. Babarinde isn't even a difficult name to spell or say tbf https://t.co/jAuYkTqGF8 — Jack (@JPrentice8) November 10, 2026

9. Your racism gives me a migraine. https://t.co/5jYC4XDxeA — News Mutt🎙 (@NewsMutt) November 10, 2026

10. Getting a migraine whenever you see a foreign name must be a unique condition. See your GP as the earliest opportunity — (((Graham Pointer))) (@grahampointer72) November 10, 2026

11. “What’s my crime officer?” “Our spellchecker doesn’t like your surname, sir. Off to gaol with you” pic.twitter.com/FFE9YDX2ju — Thomas Jerome Newton (@1974PJM) November 10, 2026

12. Your argument is poor. His surname isn't 100% English and therefore he shouldn't be here? I'd like to remind you, our royal family was Saxe Coburg and Gotha until they renamed it. So was Mountbatten, used to be Batternberg. Josh cares more about England than you do — Archie (he/him) 🔶🇵🇸🇺🇦 (@rchieyes) November 10, 2026

13. You seem like the type of person who would get a migraine writing long words — Jake Butt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🔶️ (@JakeButtLD) November 10, 2026

14. People have become emboldened to

say absolutely diabolical stuff. It’s mad really — Zehra Zaidi (@Zehra_Zaidi) November 10, 2026

To be fair, we suspect she’s not okay with Disraeli, either.

Were you OK with Benjamin Disraeli? https://t.co/72yMbCiBCJ — The Log Lady (@gamecounsel) November 11, 2026

To remove any lingering doubts about Ms White’s motivation, she added this.

I was cancelled last year for saying “There should not be a single Pakistani (or Foreigner) in Parliament”. Do you get it now??? There is a debate on ‘English ethnic identity’ right now in Parliament, led by foreign MPs. I’m glad I was cancelled. I was right all along. — Lucy White (@lucyjaynewhite1) November 10, 2026

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