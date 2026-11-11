A far-right campaigner who claimed MP Josh Babarinde’s name gives her migraine and isn’t ‘recognised by our dictionary’ got exactly the scornful reaction she deserved
In today’s episode of ‘Bigotry for Clicks’, far-right activist Lucy White of Restore Britain made what is colloquially known as an absolute show of herself on Twitter, with a bizarre attack on the Liberal Democrat MP for Eastbourne, Josh Babarinde.
Here’s what he had to say about the concept of who is or isn’t English, ahead of proposing a change in the census language to include Black English and Asian Engish options.
🏴 You don’t have to be White to be English https://t.co/YPe0bicL3I
— Josh Babarinde OBE MP (@JoshBabarinde) November 10, 2026
This was her reaction.
Warning: you may lose IQ points just by looking at this post.
Where to start with that?
It’s not genocidal to say that people of colour can be English. We’re not medical experts, but we’re certain his name can’t give anyone migraine. And why, we have to ask, would a name be in the dictionary if it isn’t also used as a part of speech?
Ms White’s naked bigotry got exactly the reaction it deserved – complete scorn. Let’s take a look.
To be fair, we suspect she’s not okay with Disraeli, either.
To remove any lingering doubts about Ms White’s motivation, she added this.
Image Screengrab