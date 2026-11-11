Politics Katie Zacharia Victoria Derbyshire

Donald Trump’s press secretary for 15 minutes went up against Victoria Derbyshire and it ended just as well as you hoped it would

John Plunkett. Updated November 11th, 2026

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Katie Zacharia only served as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary for five days but boy is she going to make the most of it.

But every appearance only confirms (not that any confirmation was needed) why she should never have been given the job in the first place.

And straight to the top of this particular pile goes Zacharia’s appearance on Newsnight when she went up against the estimable Victoria Derbyshire.

And it really was bows and arrows against laser beams.

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

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Surely not!

Source @implausibleblog