Donald Trump’s press secretary for 15 minutes went up against Victoria Derbyshire and it ended just as well as you hoped it would

Politics Katie Zacharia Victoria Derbyshire

Katie Zacharia only served as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary for five days but boy is she going to make the most of it.

But every appearance only confirms (not that any confirmation was needed) why she should never have been given the job in the first place.

And straight to the top of this particular pile goes Zacharia’s appearance on Newsnight when she went up against the estimable Victoria Derbyshire.

And it really was bows and arrows against laser beams.

Victoria Derbyshire tries not to laugh As Katie Zacharia – the lady who survived just four days as the White House Press Secretary – has a meltdown on Newsnight, repeatedly talking over VD https://t.co/62xj4EJ2Pf — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 10, 2026

And here’s precisely what people made of that.

1. Jesus! That Katie Zachariah chick is crashing out on British TV. https://t.co/QkeaytvwMa — FloridaStateBoy (@BoyForida) November 11, 2026

2. Why is she even doing interviews 🤷‍♀️ — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 10, 2026

3. Katie appears to either be re-auditioning for the press secretary job, or fully deluded in a fantasy where she’s still secretary channeling the absolute worst of Karoline Leavitt — Matt Walsh (No, Not That One) (@Matto199) November 11, 2026

4. Katie hasn’t gotten any better in the past month. https://t.co/k6JFrmRGBr — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) November 11, 2026

5. Just watched it 😆. Poor Katie went into screechy mode quite quickly. She made a fool of herself. — Digital Nomad (@ForTheL67906799) November 11, 2026

6. This was quite the interview 😂 https://t.co/9G7YxK5cQR — ruth allum (@mgtruth) November 11, 2026

7. it's real life, chicken, not TikTok

🙄 https://t.co/2c5kbOCyop — Vinnie Jackson (@Faudaville) November 11, 2026

8. You can see the neutrino particles failing to pass through her skull. https://t.co/HI07OyUNAi — Constantin Gurdgiev (@GTCost) November 11, 2026

9. Is that the real airhead Zacharia, or the SNL version? This is hilarious 🤣 🤣 Victoria D must have been close to hysterics… — David Bartlett 🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@DB_hereatlast) November 11, 2026

10. Oh gawd she’s coming back as Press Secretary, isn’t she? 🙄 — Life In FEH (@MickEFlip) November 11, 2026

Surely not!

Source @implausibleblog