Politics Katie Zacharia Victoria Derbyshire
Donald Trump’s press secretary for 15 minutes went up against Victoria Derbyshire and it ended just as well as you hoped it would
Katie Zacharia only served as Donald Trump’s White House press secretary for five days but boy is she going to make the most of it.
But every appearance only confirms (not that any confirmation was needed) why she should never have been given the job in the first place.
And straight to the top of this particular pile goes Zacharia’s appearance on Newsnight when she went up against the estimable Victoria Derbyshire.
And it really was bows and arrows against laser beams.
Victoria Derbyshire tries not to laugh
As Katie Zacharia – the lady who survived just four days as the White House Press Secretary – has a meltdown on Newsnight, repeatedly talking over VD https://t.co/62xj4EJ2Pf
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 10, 2026
And here’s precisely what people made of that.
Surely not!
Source @implausibleblog