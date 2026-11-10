Politics fail JD Vance midterms

JD Vance tried to crack a gag about the Republicans midterms calamity and the absolute silence that followed was deafening

Saul Hutson. Updated November 10th, 2026

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Things are pretty bleak in Maga land these days. The movement’s leaders are still licking their wounds from last week’s crushing blue tidal wave in their own ways.

While Donald Trump himself denies and lies his way forward, JD Vance tried to laugh it off.

Unfortunately for the VP, no one joined him.

Speaking in Washington, D.C., at the National Veterans Small Business Week kickoff event on November 9, 2026, Vance opened his remarks by talking about a “devastating loss last week,” staff infighting, questions about leadership reshuffling, and whether the “number two” has what it takes to lead.

The opening remarks were an attempt at humorous misdirection, as Vance’s college, Ohio State just suffered a humbling home loss to the Oregon Ducks over the weekend, which marked their second straight defeat and put the team’s head coach under heavy scrutiny.

It landed with a thud.

The replies online were quick to encourage Vance to stick to his day job (which he is also terrible at).

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