JD Vance tried to crack a gag about the Republicans midterms calamity and the absolute silence that followed was deafening

Politics fail JD Vance midterms

Things are pretty bleak in Maga land these days. The movement’s leaders are still licking their wounds from last week’s crushing blue tidal wave in their own ways.

While Donald Trump himself denies and lies his way forward, JD Vance tried to laugh it off.

Unfortunately for the VP, no one joined him.

Speaking in Washington, D.C., at the National Veterans Small Business Week kickoff event on November 9, 2026, Vance opened his remarks by talking about a “devastating loss last week,” staff infighting, questions about leadership reshuffling, and whether the “number two” has what it takes to lead.

The opening remarks were an attempt at humorous misdirection, as Vance’s college, Ohio State just suffered a humbling home loss to the Oregon Ducks over the weekend, which marked their second straight defeat and put the team’s head coach under heavy scrutiny.

It landed with a thud.

JD Vance: “Before I get into the meat of my remarks I wanted to talk about the devastating loss last week. There are a lot of people unfairly criticizing the leader of the team despite leading us to a great victory two years ago. A lot of staff infighting and questions about reshuffling. There’s a conversation about whether the number 2 has what it takes to ultimately lead. I’m talking, of course, about the Ohio State Buckeyes, and let me just assure you that I really believe in Luke Fahey, our backup QB, and I think our team will make an amazing turn.” — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2026

The replies online were quick to encourage Vance to stick to his day job (which he is also terrible at).

1. Zero charisma. It’s painful watching him try to be the cool vp. — Mason (@masonisonx) November 9, 2026

2. Holy shit he’s so bad at this https://t.co/dWsmQl5vhQ — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 9, 2026

3. JD Vance has the charisma of a deflated balloon. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) November 9, 2026

4. Imagine being this bad at anything. https://t.co/D0CRMfpRGZ — John Collins (@Logically_JC) November 9, 2026

5. This mf is the most auraless politician in history. He would lose Louisiana in 2028 at this rate https://t.co/nW2PypG9PN — BeshearStan (@BeshearStan) November 9, 2026

6. JD Vance grew a beard because without it he looks like that guy who stole Pee-Wee Herman’s bike. pic.twitter.com/2hy5WRjQvG — 𝕊𝕦𝕟𝕕𝕒𝕖_𝔾𝕦𝕣𝕝 (@SundaeDivine) November 9, 2026

7. This man cannot become president. — Noah Gene (@geneSNWP) November 9, 2026