Elon Musk went on Twitter to explain why his cherished cybertruck is for the chop and it was the new dictionary definition of protesting too much

News cybertruck elon musk

It’s hard to think of anyone more humiliated by the midterm elections than Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the rest of the lame duck Magas left in government right now.

But not that hard.

Elon Musk comes to mind rather quickly. Musk poured over $400 million into the midterms and just about every last dollar was washed down the toilet by a crushing blue tidal wave.

Now it looks like the man with more money than anyone else is looking to save some pocket change by halting production on one of his signature cars.

The cybertruck will be shut down in the coming months. It’s a hideous vehicle that Musk continues to tout despite safety complaints.

But just in case anyone were to get the wrong idea about why the cybertruck is going extinct, Musk quickly took to his social media platform to explain that it’s simply too successful to keep making.

The Cybertruck order rate far exceeds our production rate. We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people. This is not a case of Cybertruck being unprofitable, as has been misreported by legacy media, but rather that the opportunity cost of the complexity of Cybertruck is vastly outweighed by the value of incremental Cybercab production. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2026

Except it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it. And whatever the truth, they make for a supremely satisfying read.

1. Haha. The Cybertruck is simply TOO successful. That’s why Musk has scrapped it. Because of course! pic.twitter.com/0I4ojDExcr — Carole Cadwalladr (@carolecadwalla) November 9, 2026

2. Sometimes he forgets that he's running a public company – not an elementary school boys' club with a pillow fort and secret password – and that people can simply request to see these incredible number of "orders." — M Fella 🇺🇦🇬🇪🇺🇸 (@agazeblank) November 9, 2026

3. LOL – no company shuts down a profitable product. Just admit the Cybertruck has been one of the all time stinkers and move on. People might start to respect you a bit more. — Chris_H (@Christo_t_D) November 9, 2026

4. The level of bullshit from billionaires and trillionaires is off the scale. The bubble they’ve fuelled with their unfounded rhetoric is going to pop soon with a very large and malodorous bang. — (Ex-Viscount) Ken 🇪🇺🌻💚 (@Knighthawkken) November 9, 2026

5. “This is not a case of Cybertruck being unprofitable” Yes it is lmao. — ZACK (@I_amZackk) November 9, 2026

6. “We’re shutting down cybertruck because it’s soooo successful!” – @elonmusk musk https://t.co/tKz7R2bwI6 — Alex Gibney (@alexgibneyfilm) November 10, 2026

7. I don't understand how you can so casually shit all over the customers that made the company what it is today. Does loyalty mean nothing to you? — Jay Johnson (@jayj588) November 9, 2026

8. Yeah, so many people want it that you’ve sold a whopping 70k in 3 years and are discontinuing it.

You’re such a f-ing liar, and you’re not even good at it either. — Tim Anderson ⚛️🌎 (@RealTimShady42) November 9, 2026