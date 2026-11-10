Elon Musk went on Twitter to explain why his cherished cybertruck is for the chop and it was the new dictionary definition of protesting too much
It’s hard to think of anyone more humiliated by the midterm elections than Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the rest of the lame duck Magas left in government right now.
But not that hard.
Elon Musk comes to mind rather quickly. Musk poured over $400 million into the midterms and just about every last dollar was washed down the toilet by a crushing blue tidal wave.
Now it looks like the man with more money than anyone else is looking to save some pocket change by halting production on one of his signature cars.
The cybertruck will be shut down in the coming months. It’s a hideous vehicle that Musk continues to tout despite safety complaints.
But just in case anyone were to get the wrong idea about why the cybertruck is going extinct, Musk quickly took to his social media platform to explain that it’s simply too successful to keep making.
The Cybertruck order rate far exceeds our production rate. We will try to make as many as possible before shutting down the line in about 8 months, but will have to return deposits for a lot of people.
This is not a case of Cybertruck being unprofitable, as has been misreported by legacy media, but rather that the opportunity cost of the complexity of Cybertruck is vastly outweighed by the value of incremental Cybercab production.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2026
Except it’s fair to say not everyone was buying it. And whatever the truth, they make for a supremely satisfying read.