Trump’s handover letter to Joe Biden was so thoughtful and statesmanlike that it’s bordering on impossible to believe he wrote it – 17 generous servings of chinny reckon

US donald trump joe biden

Joe Biden’s memoir, Promise me, America, is due to be released later this month, and is already set to be a best-seller.

I want to share a brief update. My presidential memoir, PROMISE ME, AMERICA, is coming out on November 17th. I hope you’ll read it. It covers my years as President. The challenges we faced, the decisions I made, and why I made them. It’s about who we are as a nation. What we stand for. And America’s role in the world. More than anything, it’s about my faith in the American people and the great American experiment in self-governance and democracy. While writing the book, I was diagnosed with cancer, a disease known all too well to millions of Americans and their families. My doctors continue to be encouraged by how I’ve responded to treatment. And the prayers and kind words and well wishes from so many of you have meant more to me and Jill and our family than you can ever know. Some days are better than others. It hasn’t stopped me. But sometimes it slows me down. What that means is, unfortunately, I won’t be able to do as many conversations about my book as I’d hoped. However, I’m hopeful the words on the page speak for themselves. Looking forward, I’m going to keep following what my father told me a long time ago: "Champ, when you get knocked down, get up." It’s a good lesson for me. And for America. We are blessed. America is the most unique nation on earth. Unlike other countries, we’re built on an idea. An idea bigger than any ocean. More powerful than any army. Stronger than any tyrant or dictator. That idea? All of us are created equal. Promise Me, America, we’ll never forget it. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2026

There is naturally a lot of interest around what the former President might have to say about the man who book-ended his term in office, and the first taste of that, shared by the New York Times, has actually been surprisingly positive.

NEW The New York Times has obtained the letter President Trump left for President Biden in the Oval Office in 2021. The letter — which Trump wrote by hand using his signature black Sharpie — is printed in Biden’s forthcoming presidential memoir. Full Story: https://t.co/cIwHwWcS0c — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 10, 2026

In case that’s not clear, here’s what it said in full.

Dear Joe, Coming to work every day in the Oval Office is a blessing beyond imagination. History resounds from every wall, every statue, every beautiful painting, and every corner of this magical place. Each staircase, hallway, and door leads to yet another door and memory, another inflection point in the glorious story of America. I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events. You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people. Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people. Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of that fact never leaves you, it is the anchor that grounds every decision you make. Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success. May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America! Donald

It’s not a tone anyone would associated with the ‘Quiet, Piggy!’ guy, who dubbed his predecessor “Sleepy Joe”, called him “a mean son of a bitch”, and claimed he’d rigged the election to steal the presidency in 2020. Does it really look like it was written by a man who just discovered there’s a b in dumb?

Not that we doubted Biden’s account at all, but the White House confirmed that it was the genuine article – and added their own predictably negative spin.

The White House seems to confirm the authenticity of the letter in this NYT report from President Trump to incoming President Biden in 2021. When I asked about this letter, they sent this statement from Comms Director Steven Cheung, “Joe Biden should have heeded the President’s… https://t.co/YybwRKtT4O — Hannah Brandt (@HannahBrandt_TV) November 10, 2026

It left people with a conundrum. Did Trump have an uncharacteristic attack of being statesmanlike, or did somebody else write the message for him and get him to copy it with one of those Sharpies he loves so much?

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

1. 🚨 NEW: Trump told Biden “I know how much you love the American people” in the 2021 Oval Office letter now revealed by the NYT and reprinted in Biden’s forthcoming memoir. His supporters got stolen-election lies. Biden got a gracious note. pic.twitter.com/k68707aqxd — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) November 10, 2026

2. Holy crap. Not what I was expecting. https://t.co/TlRa2MoTlh — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 10, 2026

3. There is no chance Donald Trump wrote one word of this letter. Not one. Can you imagine Trump independently deploying the word ‘resounds’? https://t.co/5RDCd5wILB — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 10, 2026

4. Going to go out on a limb here and say there is zero change Donald Trump actually wrote this. https://t.co/xLewKrQSt0 — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) November 10, 2026

5. So who actually wrote this is the interesting question here. https://t.co/slGqvtSbsw — Ben Yelin (@byelin) November 10, 2026

6. I’d recognize that voice anywhere, classic Trump https://t.co/slXcE5tknE — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 10, 2026

7. There is at least a 50% chance Trump is reading this letter for the first time today. https://t.co/SGad9oz4W7 — Jamie Weinstein (@Jamie_Weinstein) November 10, 2026

8. Come on, at least make it believable https://t.co/lOOxMRtihb — RednBlackSalamander (@9mmballpoint) November 10, 2026