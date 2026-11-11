US donald trump joe biden

Trump’s handover letter to Joe Biden was so thoughtful and statesmanlike that it’s bordering on impossible to believe he wrote it – 17 generous servings of chinny reckon

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2026

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Joe Biden’s memoir, Promise me, America, is due to be released later this month, and is already set to be a best-seller.

There is naturally a lot of interest around what the former President might have to say about the man who book-ended his term in office, and the first taste of that, shared by the New York Times, has actually been surprisingly positive.

In case that’s not clear, here’s what it said in full.

Dear Joe,

Coming to work every day in the Oval Office is a blessing beyond imagination. History resounds from every wall, every statue, every beautiful painting, and every corner of this magical place. Each staircase, hallway, and door leads to yet another door and memory, another inflection point in the glorious story of America.

I hope you take a moment every single day to take stock of where you are and the people who came before you, the titans who shaped the course of human events. You now have the opportunity to choose your place in history, and I know you will be true to yourself and the American people.

Many presidents have come and gone who simply governed as Republicans or Democrats. Largely, they did not change history, they were just swept along in its relentless tide. This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people.

Not only are you joined by the past, but you carry the hopes and dreams of the entire nation on your shoulders. The gravity of that fact never leaves you, it is the anchor that grounds every decision you make.

Your strength, your deepest reservoir of energy, comes from the knowledge that millions upon millions of people are depending on you. Their ambitions and aspirations are the reason you are here, with so many counting on your success.

May God bless you and Jill, and may God bless America!

Donald

It’s not a tone anyone would associated with the ‘Quiet, Piggy!’ guy, who dubbed his predecessor “Sleepy Joe”, called him “a mean son of a bitch”, and claimed he’d rigged the election to steal the presidency in 2020. Does it really look like it was written by a man who just discovered there’s a b in dumb?

Not that we doubted Biden’s account at all, but the White House confirmed that it was the genuine article – and added their own predictably negative spin.

It left people with a conundrum. Did Trump have an uncharacteristic attack of being statesmanlike, or did somebody else write the message for him and get him to copy it with one of those Sharpies he loves so much?

Here’s what they’ve been saying.

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