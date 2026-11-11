Right-wingers ranted that an EU-UK deal might affect the full English Breakfast, and got absolutely cooked in the replies – 22 tasty takedowns
We cross now to the Telegraph, that bastion – if Liz Truss is to be believed – of left-wing subversives plotting against people like her, who want to steer the UK away from the dangers of affordable mortgages.
And what, we ask, are they up to this time, the Commie scamps? Oh, look – they’re ranting about Andy Burnham and the EU.
Andy Burnham will soon strike a major new food and drink deal with Brussels that means the Great British breakfast will never be quite the same again.
To meet the terms of the Prime Minister’s new deal, British law will have to be changed to match European rules on food and plants, with farmers and producers in some cases having to alter their methods, which could push up prices ⤵️
https://t.co/pFWHK0wi1S
— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 9, 2026
Andy Burnham has made it clear that the UK is having a reset of its relationship with the EU. This will include complying with food safety rules in order to smooth border checks and reduce the bureaucracy that makes trade more difficult and expensive, or impossible. The horror!
The causes for concern, according to the Telegraph’s graphic, are that there might be lots of fruit in the jam, a lower limit on carcinogenic nitrites in bacon, a ban on pesticides in tea, and – wait for it – an end to the breakfast sausage. In fact, the new rules, as the Telegraph makes clear in the body of the article, would allow sausages to be exported to the EU in greater numbers.
Victoria Atkins, the former Tory Health Minister who boasted about the high number of food banks in her constituency, had thoughts on the matter.
The Full English – as dictated by Andy Burnham and the EU.
Labour is serving up our food laws to the EU on a silver platter.
We will have no say, no influence and no veto over the rules the EU sets. https://t.co/wonRusGqG4
— Victoria Atkins (@VictoriaAtkins) November 9, 2026
Hang on! “no say, no influence and no veto over the rules the EU sets”? Whatever could be the reason for that?
When people spotted the latest outrage, they absolutely cooked those jumping on the anti-EU bandwagon.