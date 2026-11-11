Right-wingers ranted that an EU-UK deal might affect the full English Breakfast, and got absolutely cooked in the replies – 22 tasty takedowns

Politics brexit EU

We cross now to the Telegraph, that bastion – if Liz Truss is to be believed – of left-wing subversives plotting against people like her, who want to steer the UK away from the dangers of affordable mortgages.

And what, we ask, are they up to this time, the Commie scamps? Oh, look – they’re ranting about Andy Burnham and the EU.

Andy Burnham will soon strike a major new food and drink deal with Brussels that means the Great British breakfast will never be quite the same again. To meet the terms of the Prime Minister’s new deal, British law will have to be changed to match European rules on food and plants, with farmers and producers in some cases having to alter their methods, which could push up prices ⤵️ https://t.co/pFWHK0wi1S — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 9, 2026

Andy Burnham has made it clear that the UK is having a reset of its relationship with the EU. This will include complying with food safety rules in order to smooth border checks and reduce the bureaucracy that makes trade more difficult and expensive, or impossible. The horror!

The causes for concern, according to the Telegraph’s graphic, are that there might be lots of fruit in the jam, a lower limit on carcinogenic nitrites in bacon, a ban on pesticides in tea, and – wait for it – an end to the breakfast sausage. In fact, the new rules, as the Telegraph makes clear in the body of the article, would allow sausages to be exported to the EU in greater numbers.

Victoria Atkins, the former Tory Health Minister who boasted about the high number of food banks in her constituency, had thoughts on the matter.

The Full English – as dictated by Andy Burnham and the EU. Labour is serving up our food laws to the EU on a silver platter. We will have no say, no influence and no veto over the rules the EU sets. https://t.co/wonRusGqG4 — Victoria Atkins (@VictoriaAtkins) November 9, 2026

Hang on! “no say, no influence and no veto over the rules the EU sets”? Whatever could be the reason for that?

When people spotted the latest outrage, they absolutely cooked those jumping on the anti-EU bandwagon.

1. It's hilarious that the Telegraph thinks that having fewer pesticides, lower nitrates in meat, and more real fruit in jam, are negatives. We didn't fight two world wars to lose the right to shovel horrible junk into our mouths. (The whole thing is a storm in a teacup anyway.) pic.twitter.com/4GXG4bxI1K — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) November 10, 2026

2. Confused by this diagram. Lower nitrates in my bacon. Real fruit in my jam. No pesticides in my tea. Is this supposed to be a bad thing? 😂 https://t.co/eZ96UudQJM — Jack Reason (@jackreasonn) November 10, 2026

3. Do the English think the Irish don’t have sausages? pic.twitter.com/m1JM2qbQN0 — Karl Brophy (@KarlBrophy) November 10, 2026

4. I like to bring my own chemicals to dump into the tea just in case the caf's gone woke 👍 https://t.co/izmYi9Mldn — The Iain Duncan Smiths (@TheIDSmiths) November 10, 2026

5. Wow this has got to be one of the stupidest things I've ever seen, even by UK media standards. Do they really think the UK developed entirely new standards for all these things since 2021? It's been decades of this lazy EU-bashing from the 🇬🇧press. It's not gonna work any more. https://t.co/yu4MJS5TTx — Dave Keating (@DaveKeating) November 10, 2026

6. Sausages – famously banned in the EU 🤣 https://t.co/tcIRiIggOW — Eoin Kelleher (@eoinyk) November 10, 2026

7. Can't even drink pesticide tea anymore, due to woke https://t.co/S43hu2yfEx — Juan Mac (@no1guncle) November 10, 2026

8. Telegraph pointing out without realising it, why EU rules are good for the consumer #r4today pic.twitter.com/zZNmbkptVL — Poptunes (@Catofbengals) November 10, 2026

9. Ah, the sensible Conservative argument of "I WANT MORE PESTICIDES IN MY TEA 😡😤😠" https://t.co/PEJvzoIugH — Ben (@benhoobs) November 10, 2026

10. Oh God not European rules on food and plants. I hate it when I go to Spain, Poland, Portugal or Italy etc and I notice that for eg every day baked goods don't taste like shite https://t.co/NEcGot8svg — uncle Monstrous Carb (@lowerformofwit) November 9, 2026