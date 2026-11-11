Politics brexit EU

Right-wingers ranted that an EU-UK deal might affect the full English Breakfast, and got absolutely cooked in the replies – 22 tasty takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

We cross now to the Telegraph, that bastion – if Liz Truss is to be believed – of left-wing subversives plotting against people like her, who want to steer the UK away from the dangers of affordable mortgages.

And what, we ask, are they up to this time, the Commie scamps? Oh, look – they’re ranting about Andy Burnham and the EU.

Andy Burnham has made it clear that the UK is having a reset of its relationship with the EU. This will include complying with food safety rules in order to smooth border checks and reduce the bureaucracy that makes trade more difficult and expensive, or impossible. The horror!

The causes for concern, according to the Telegraph’s graphic, are that there might be lots of fruit in the jam, a lower limit on carcinogenic nitrites in bacon, a ban on pesticides in tea, and – wait for it – an end to the breakfast sausage. In fact, the new rules, as the Telegraph makes clear in the body of the article, would allow sausages to be exported to the EU in greater numbers.

Victoria Atkins, the former Tory Health Minister who boasted about the high number of food banks in her constituency, had thoughts on the matter.

Hang on! “no say, no influence and no veto over the rules the EU sets”? Whatever could be the reason for that?

Cary Elwes as Robin Hood, turning to look at the camera and giving a little laugh

When people spotted the latest outrage, they absolutely cooked those jumping on the anti-EU bandwagon.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages:1 2