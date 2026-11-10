‘What’s the most unhinged opinion you’ve heard someone defend with a straight face?’ – 17 jaw-dropping points of view
Opinions, by their nature, are subjective. Meaning we all hold a point of view that someone else will disagree with at the very least.
But then there are those opinions which are so crazy that it’s impossible to understand how anyone came to that conclusion. To hear more about them, Redditor u/NyxUnseen put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What is the most unhinged opinion you’ve ever heard someone defend with a straight face?’
These top answers make a fondness for pineapples on pizza sound positively sane…