‘What’s the most unhinged opinion you’ve heard someone defend with a straight face?’ – 17 jaw-dropping points of view

Round Ups r/AskReddit

Opinions, by their nature, are subjective. Meaning we all hold a point of view that someone else will disagree with at the very least.

But then there are those opinions which are so crazy that it’s impossible to understand how anyone came to that conclusion. To hear more about them, Redditor u/NyxUnseen put the following question to r/AskReddit:

‘What is the most unhinged opinion you’ve ever heard someone defend with a straight face?’

These top answers make a fondness for pineapples on pizza sound positively sane…

1. ‘No one has ever been to space and the ISS doesn’t exist. I explained that you can literally see it with the naked eye if you’re in the right spot at the right time, and I in fact have seen it. ‘His rebuttal: “Yeah, but have you ever been there?” ‘I’ve never been to London either, but I’m pretty sure it exists.’

-vibrantcrab

2. ‘It’s late 2021. A man outside a Vonns grocery store in Long Beach CA is telling me about how 5G is going to poison our brains with untraceable toxins, and how he can’t trust any vaccines because he doesn’t know what’s in them. He is smoking a cigarette.’

-MuppetEyebrows

3. ‘That it is impossible for gay men to impregnate women because they aren’t attracted to women.’

-CryoClone

4. ‘That the people in the bible spoke in English because if they just spoke [chicken noises] they wouldn’t have been able to understand each other.’

-AggravatingLeg5789

5. ‘That pigs don’t have bones.’

-geniusjunior

6. ‘I once knew a man who didn’t believe in gravity. ‘What he believed was so bonkers I couldn’t even keep asking about it. Some sort of complex system of buoyancy.’

-tehKrakken55

7. ‘My friend’s dad adamantly believed that squirrels were, in fact, an alien species. Like space alien.’

-GreenElementsNW

8. ‘Your body tells you how much medicine you need by tapping the pill bottle against your hand at an angle and taking however many come out.’

-bonaynay