US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth pulled out the old ‘only following orders’ defence, and the side-eye was visible from space – 18 votes of no confidence

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 11th, 2026

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Despite Republican congressman Thomas Massie giving it the old college try, the motion to impeach Secretary of Defense (US spelling – don’t @ us) Pete Hegseth has fallen at the first hurdle.

It’s disappointing not to see accountability get going, but it’s not a great shock.

Ahead of the vote, Hegseth held a belligerent press conference, in which he cherry-picked right-leaning journalists to ask questions, and presented a bold straw man defence.

One of his comments caused a lot of ears to prick up, and a mass raising of eyebrows.

"Are we the baddies? David Mitchell in an ss uniform"

The internet responded.

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