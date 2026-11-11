Pete Hegseth pulled out the old ‘only following orders’ defence, and the side-eye was visible from space – 18 votes of no confidence

US Pete hegseth

Despite Republican congressman Thomas Massie giving it the old college try, the motion to impeach Secretary of Defense (US spelling – don’t @ us) Pete Hegseth has fallen at the first hurdle.

BREAKING: Thomas Massie’s resolution to impeach Pete Hegseth fails in the House 211-204, after 11 Democrats failed to show up for the vote. If those 11 Democrats had showed up, Hegseth would have been impeached 215-211. https://t.co/jjNmTTj6wf — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) November 10, 2026

It’s disappointing not to see accountability get going, but it’s not a great shock.

Ahead of the vote, Hegseth held a belligerent press conference, in which he cherry-picked right-leaning journalists to ask questions, and presented a bold straw man defence.

Hegseth: "Put the secretary on trial today, and the men and women who carried out those orders tomorrow. If they want to come for the warriors, they’re going to have to come through me." https://t.co/XplGs8CTQq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2026

Hegseth claims that criticizing him is somehow “slandering” the troops. For a guy who spends so much time telling us how tough he is, I gotta say, that press conference was one of the weakest, most pathetic displays of leadership I’ve ever seen from a Secretary of Defense. — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 11, 2026

One of his comments caused a lot of ears to prick up, and a mass raising of eyebrows.

Hegseth notes that everything he did was "ordered by the commander in chief" (he was just following orders, you see) https://t.co/8vmyOfppf2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2026

The internet responded.

1. Worked great at Nuremberg. https://t.co/wvKURTx70J — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 10, 2026

2. They’re all going to turn on each other in the end. All of them. https://t.co/jEfy7GhIFR — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 10, 2026

3. Them boys about to start ratting on each other something vicious lmao https://t.co/YPv9FewS7s — El Jefe (@ChaseEnCashe) November 10, 2026

4. We’ve all heard that one before. https://t.co/WWizYPCHGG — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) November 10, 2026

5. When I was a young Cadet at West Point I was taught that an Officer always gives orders in his own name vs blaming them on the higher hq. https://t.co/ZV88ZOz7hc — Ben Hodges (@general_ben) November 10, 2026

6. Hegseth on impeachment articles…."I was just following orders." True. So, let's take Trump down with him. pic.twitter.com/Ns7tst5UT5 — ThePatrioticBlonde™🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) November 10, 2026

7. Nice to see Hegseth throw Trump under the bus–I'm sure this will end well. https://t.co/fC1mPwNv1c — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) November 10, 2026

8. "I was just following orders" isn't the defense Pete Hegseth thinks it is here https://t.co/gI1XXVohFy — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) November 10, 2026