Richard Osman on how Russell Brand tried to play the victim all these years totally nailed it

Celebrity Richard osman Russell Brand

With Russell Brand starting a 10 and a half year prison sentence for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, there have been no end of words written on what the media knew and how he tried to escape justice.

And this from Richard Osman, on The Rest is Entertainment podcast with Marina Hyde, is an interesting take on what Brand’s been doing for the basically much of the last decade or so, and where we find ourselves now.

Richard Osman has nailed Russell Brand here all ends up Explaining Brands spin of playing a victim trying to be silenced by the establishment who don’t like him speaking the truth The real truth was he knew he was a sexual abuser and the walls were closing in on him https://t.co/2JVERnN6Bw — SECTION 128 (@BradYNWA6) November 10, 2026

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And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1. Richard Osmon explains Russell Brand perfectly

pic.twitter.com/oPtrtVcBrE — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) November 10, 2026

2. This is s fucking tremendous and nailed on truth https://t.co/ayIjgKX7uI — 1987Yids (@OneDannyThomas) November 10, 2026

3. Skewered him. It's no coincidence he went from left-leaning man of the people to right-wing conspiracy theorist almost overnight. — Paul (@ttocsluap) November 10, 2026

4. I’d have loved to have seen Osman dismantle Brand; it’s obvious he would have. https://t.co/dNorx4SqXB — Neil Franklin (@NeilFra97674870) November 10, 2026

6. He was just out for himself. He clothed himself in the trappings of the Left in order to disarm his victims, and then clothed himself in the trappings of the Right to evade responsibility. Both sides enabled him. — GrouchyRemarx (@GrouchyRemarx) November 10, 2026

7. Well doesn’t this just sum it up https://t.co/dbb0Fr70jq — PoliceStationRep (@thesecretbrief) November 11, 2026

8. I think this is true, but Osman seems to be ignoring the fact that Brand was effectively doing exactly the same sort of thing in the mid-2010s—ranting about the 'elite' controlling the world. It was just Left-coded then, so people like Osman gobbled it up. pic.twitter.com/dmGD8joPiZ — John Hundeslit (@JohnHundeslit) November 10, 2026

9. Honestly bang on the money it’s actually crazy how it’s defendable to certain people. But ay we live in a crazy world where propaganda is the number one tool — gg (@CreamCartel_) November 10, 2026

More Rest is Entertainment here.

Source Rest is Entertainment H/T @BradYNWA6