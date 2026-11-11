Celebrity Richard osman Russell Brand
Richard Osman on how Russell Brand tried to play the victim all these years totally nailed it
With Russell Brand starting a 10 and a half year prison sentence for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, there have been no end of words written on what the media knew and how he tried to escape justice.
And this from Richard Osman, on The Rest is Entertainment podcast with Marina Hyde, is an interesting take on what Brand’s been doing for the basically much of the last decade or so, and where we find ourselves now.
Richard Osman has nailed Russell Brand here all ends up
Explaining Brands spin of playing a victim trying to be silenced by the establishment who don’t like him speaking the truth
The real truth was he knew he was a sexual abuser and the walls were closing in on him https://t.co/2JVERnN6Bw
— SECTION 128 (@BradYNWA6) November 10, 2026
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And here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.
More Rest is Entertainment here.
Source Rest is Entertainment H/T @BradYNWA6