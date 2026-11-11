Entertainment Charlie Brooker Russell Brand

Charlie Brooker and Morgana Robinson’s hilarious takedown of Russell Brand back in the day has just gone viral and it’s 3 minutes exceptionally well spent

Poke Reporter. Updated November 11th, 2026

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Well here’s a thing of wonder, a Charlie Brooker takedown of Russell Brand that’s just gone viral again on Twitter for reasons that won’t need explaining to everyone.

It’s from Brooker’s Election Wipe show all the way back in 2015, starring Morgana Robinson as Brand, but has never felt more relevant than it does now.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Brooker’s latest show, Cunk on Cinema, will be on BBC2 this week (and Netflix a bit later and find Morgana Robinson on Insta here.

H/T @Robbyrichmond

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