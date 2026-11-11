Charlie Brooker and Morgana Robinson’s hilarious takedown of Russell Brand back in the day has just gone viral and it’s 3 minutes exceptionally well spent

Entertainment Charlie Brooker Russell Brand

Well here’s a thing of wonder, a Charlie Brooker takedown of Russell Brand that’s just gone viral again on Twitter for reasons that won’t need explaining to everyone.

It’s from Brooker’s Election Wipe show all the way back in 2015, starring Morgana Robinson as Brand, but has never felt more relevant than it does now.

Seems a great time to draw attention to Charlie Broker’s excellent Russell Brand takedown in 2015 https://t.co/tws0pU1Avl — Robby Richmond (@Robbyrichmond) November 10, 2026

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

Brooker’s latest show, Cunk on Cinema, will be on BBC2 this week (and Netflix a bit later and find Morgana Robinson on Insta here.

H/T @Robbyrichmond

1. Morgana is an amazing impressionist btw https://t.co/8V3j4a0wqM — Zak 🇪🇸 (@ZG1999_) November 10, 2026

2. Morgana Robinson should be so much bigger than she is. She's brilliant! — ᴊᴀʏɴᴇᴇʟ ʀᴀᴍᴊᴇᴇ (@jramjee) November 10, 2026

3. Brilliant from @charltonbrooker back in the day: https://t.co/RoizjaK8dt — Rupa Huq MP (@RupaHuq) November 10, 2026

4. It’s brilliant — Sangita Myska (@SangitaMyska) November 10, 2026

6. “A photograph of Noam Chomsky taped to the end of a broom” is entirely perfect. — Theremin (@Theremi22534055) November 10, 2026

8. > "bible to be replace with Booky Wook"

aged interestly — Matan Vilensky (@Matan_Vilensky) November 10, 2026