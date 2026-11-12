US Pete hegseth

Something about how Pete Hegseth was standing at this Veterans Day ceremony had the internet in stitches – 19 favourite funny reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 12th, 2026

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Pete Hegseth may have had a reprieve from the threat of impeachment, but his position is still looking a little shaky.

The self-styled Secretary of War has probably just lost a few brownie points with military Americans after his party had to be yelled at to maintain decorum at Arlington Cemetery.

Even before that had happened, people were asking questions about Hegseth’s behaviour at the event. Mostly ‘Why on earth is he standing like that?’

Hold on a minute!

Grainy footage of 'Bigfoot' walking

The internet brought the mockery in spades.

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