Something about how Pete Hegseth was standing at this Veterans Day ceremony had the internet in stitches – 19 favourite funny reactions
Pete Hegseth may have had a reprieve from the threat of impeachment, but his position is still looking a little shaky.
Pete Hegseth is booed during Trump’s Veterans Day remarks https://t.co/jJ1KCJ4pJJ
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 11, 2026
The self-styled Secretary of War has probably just lost a few brownie points with military Americans after his party had to be yelled at to maintain decorum at Arlington Cemetery.
wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier https://t.co/430uEKRRp5
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026
Even before that had happened, people were asking questions about Hegseth’s behaviour at the event. Mostly ‘Why on earth is he standing like that?’
first day at standing school https://t.co/aw1bQLLdeI
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026
Hold on a minute!
The internet brought the mockery in spades.