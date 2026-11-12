Something about how Pete Hegseth was standing at this Veterans Day ceremony had the internet in stitches – 19 favourite funny reactions

US Pete hegseth

Pete Hegseth may have had a reprieve from the threat of impeachment, but his position is still looking a little shaky.

Pete Hegseth is booed during Trump’s Veterans Day remarks https://t.co/jJ1KCJ4pJJ — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) November 11, 2026

The self-styled Secretary of War has probably just lost a few brownie points with military Americans after his party had to be yelled at to maintain decorum at Arlington Cemetery.

wow — CNN broadcast footage of an Arlington guard yelling at a group with Pete Hegseth to "MAINTAIN SILENCE … PAY RESPECT!" after someone in his entourage started laughing at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier https://t.co/430uEKRRp5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

Even before that had happened, people were asking questions about Hegseth’s behaviour at the event. Mostly ‘Why on earth is he standing like that?’

first day at standing school https://t.co/aw1bQLLdeI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 11, 2026

Hold on a minute!

The internet brought the mockery in spades.

1. Hahahaha what the fuck is that 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/UMLLT7JJze — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 11, 2026

3. This preening, vainglorious asshole is out mugging for the cameras today. https://t.co/c0co0CyfUF — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) November 11, 2026

4. Never seen anyone try so hard at just standing. https://t.co/bYUwds2Gre — Def Mon (@DefMon3) November 11, 2026

6. That rod up his ass looks uncomfortable. https://t.co/zFQbXpghZH — Shelly (@TexHellCat) November 11, 2026

7. What a buffoon. I will give him credit. It appears he is not wearing his Russian flag tie and Confederacy pocket square. https://t.co/i0C8nkaf5X — Glen (@g2glen) November 11, 2026

8. What an embarrassment https://t.co/qCeexaXWAx — Tony B (@kriszensufi) November 11, 2026

9. Why does he look like he wants to fight someone? https://t.co/IkCfY4ijEG — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) November 11, 2026