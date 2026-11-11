Celebrity David walliams Sean Lock
This weird old David Walliams joke just went viral and the great Sean Lock’s response chimed loudest
As you will already know by now, David Walliams has been accused of preying on girls as young as 15 in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.
Multiple women have alleged the comedian and author used his celebrity status to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women.
Walliams has denied all the allegations, saying: “I am not a sexual predator.” But he acknowledges “at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people”.
The report has naturally sent lots of old Walliams clips viral, including this one.
"if it’s wrong to share a bed with 13 year old boys then lock me up and throw away the key"
– David Walliams https://t.co/J8Bx9QycCs
— (@TheGNPE) November 11, 2026
The only thing it’s evidence of is Walliams’ fondness for appallingly bad taste jokes, obviously.
But it was fellow panellist Sean Lock’s response that really caught people’s attention, at which point you might want to watch it again …
Sean Lock didn’t laugh #mygoat
— Jord (@jord9n) November 10, 2026
And here are just a a few of the comments it prompted.
H/T @Markos_mom