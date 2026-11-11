This weird old David Walliams joke just went viral and the great Sean Lock’s response chimed loudest

Celebrity David walliams Sean Lock

As you will already know by now, David Walliams has been accused of preying on girls as young as 15 in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

Multiple women have alleged the comedian and author used his celebrity status to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women.

Walliams has denied all the allegations, saying: “I am not a sexual predator.” But he acknowledges “at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people”.

The report has naturally sent lots of old Walliams clips viral, including this one.

"if it’s wrong to share a bed with 13 year old boys then lock me up and throw away the key" – David Walliams https://t.co/J8Bx9QycCs — (@TheGNPE) November 11, 2026

The only thing it’s evidence of is Walliams’ fondness for appallingly bad taste jokes, obviously.

But it was fellow panellist Sean Lock’s response that really caught people’s attention, at which point you might want to watch it again …

Sean Lock didn’t laugh #mygoat — Jord (@jord9n) November 10, 2026

And here are just a a few of the comments it prompted.

1. Sean Lock wasn’t having it — SPEZIAL 🚬 (@SpezialSoprano) November 10, 2026

2. Sean is one of those very rare people with 100% hit rate. No misses, no scandal just right every single time. Incredible — Ryan (@RyanisAwesome30) November 11, 2026

3. Sean Lock: "Don't fucking touch me you pink minstrel".

Perfect. — Pink Panzer (@NBBBMO) November 11, 2026

4. sean was actually uncomfortable — tolol (@ToplayL18261) November 11, 2026

5. Sean was ready to pack it up there and then 😭 — TotalPogoGuy (@TotalPogo) November 11, 2026

6. And the fucking world took him too early such a shame — David Butcher (@DavidButcher27) November 11, 2026

9. Rest in peace the goat — _17 (@LonelyStar_XO_) November 11, 2026

H/T @Markos_mom