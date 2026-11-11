Celebrity David walliams Sean Lock

This weird old David Walliams joke just went viral and the great Sean Lock’s response chimed loudest

John Plunkett. Updated November 11th, 2026

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As you will already know by now, David Walliams has been accused of preying on girls as young as 15 in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

Multiple women have alleged the comedian and author used his celebrity status to prey on them for sexual purposes when they were teenagers or young women.

Walliams has denied all the allegations, saying: “I am not a sexual predator.” But he acknowledges “at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people”.

The report has naturally sent lots of old Walliams clips viral, including this one.

The only thing it’s evidence of is Walliams’ fondness for appallingly bad taste jokes, obviously.

But it was fellow panellist Sean Lock’s response that really caught people’s attention, at which point you might want to watch it again …

And here are just a a few of the comments it prompted.

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H/T @Markos_mom