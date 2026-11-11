News iran war Pete hegseth vietnam war
Pete Hegseth confidently declared his forever war on Iran is so much better than Vietnam and it’s not the dunk he thinks it is
The walls appear to be closing in on Pete Hegseth.
The Secretary of Defense narrowly escaped impeachment this week. But if he’s going down, he’s going down swinging.
In his first Pentagon press conference since May, Hegseth ranted and raved at his critics in a diatribe that was far angrier than it was effective.
Case in point: his strategy of comparing his current war with Iran that has no end in sight to America’s most catastrophic military conflict in history.
Hegseth: "May I remind you for perspective — we lost 60,000 Americans in Vietnam … the media can just never admit the military success" https://t.co/VyipLCDGUb
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2026
Hegseth’s approach did not have the intended effect. In fact, it was quite the opposite.