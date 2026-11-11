Pete Hegseth confidently declared his forever war on Iran is so much better than Vietnam and it’s not the dunk he thinks it is

News iran war Pete hegseth vietnam war

The walls appear to be closing in on Pete Hegseth.

The Secretary of Defense narrowly escaped impeachment this week. But if he’s going down, he’s going down swinging.

In his first Pentagon press conference since May, Hegseth ranted and raved at his critics in a diatribe that was far angrier than it was effective.

Case in point: his strategy of comparing his current war with Iran that has no end in sight to America’s most catastrophic military conflict in history.

Hegseth: "May I remind you for perspective — we lost 60,000 Americans in Vietnam … the media can just never admit the military success" https://t.co/VyipLCDGUb — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 10, 2026

Hegseth’s approach did not have the intended effect. In fact, it was quite the opposite.

1. Vietnam… wasn’t a success — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) November 10, 2026

2. Oooh, I get it. He has been successful for not killing 60.000 Americans. — Wearing a yellow star (and shoes) (@MPG37685458) November 10, 2026

3. I’m sure the loved ones of those who have died in this illegal Fucking war are greatly “comforted” by the “perspective” of how many human beings we lost in other wars, you evil fucking cocksucker. 🤬 https://t.co/U4g7u9Nh8D — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 10, 2026

4. "Hey, I didn't get 60,000 killed" – by a regime that's still in power in a war we've nonetheless lost – is a heck of a flex https://t.co/tlemSSzrmm — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) November 10, 2026

5. He and trump talk like dead troops are numbers in a video game. Every single troop who's died in trump's illegal and ill-advised war was a human being whose life mattered. — Jessica Anne C. (@CAnne39964) November 10, 2026

6. That this is a Trump company line shows how little regard they have for human life. Diseased thinking. https://t.co/h5tP2m3BFJ — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 10, 2026

7. If you have to convince people you’re winning, you’re probably not winning. https://t.co/k3O1Aw8pC1 — Jared Shult (@jared_shult) November 10, 2026

8. Pete Hegseth is throwing American casualty numbers around like he’s on The Price is Right. These are the words of a psychopath — unqualified, unhinged, and unfit to serve. https://t.co/iEwyrHWe5b — Michelle Kinney 🇺🇦 Slava Ukraini (@MichelleKinney) November 10, 2026