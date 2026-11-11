News donald trump jr Russell Brand
If you’ve been waiting for Donald Trump Jr’s thoughts on the Russell Brand sentencing, they’re here, and they’re completely on brand
Now that he is a convicted rapist, Russell Brand will finally go away. No more embarrassing guest appearances on talk shows or money-grubbing religious conversions.
Just well-deserved hard time for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.
The actor and comedian will be in jail for at least seven and a half years and everyone agrees that is a good thing.
Well, not everyone.
Donald Trump Jr. had a different take on the whole matter.
The US President’s son just had to share his opinion on the matter, so he quickly jumped in front of a podcast camera to make sure everyone knew that his friend is being punished for being a conservative.
Don Jr., who appears to be very high, thinks that Russel Brand was unfairly sentenced for 10 years.
He thinks the rape charges are BS because the allegations date to the 90s. He says they charged him because he’s a conservative. Sounds familiar? https://t.co/mAkkpjcq3e
— Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 10, 2026
It’s hard to be ratio’d this decidedly in the replies, but Donnie Jr. pulled it off.
And his opinion was only one of the major points of contention in the comments. Get some sleep, Junior.