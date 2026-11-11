If you’ve been waiting for Donald Trump Jr’s thoughts on the Russell Brand sentencing, they’re here, and they’re completely on brand

News donald trump jr Russell Brand

Now that he is a convicted rapist, Russell Brand will finally go away. No more embarrassing guest appearances on talk shows or money-grubbing religious conversions.

Just well-deserved hard time for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The actor and comedian will be in jail for at least seven and a half years and everyone agrees that is a good thing.

Well, not everyone.

Donald Trump Jr. had a different take on the whole matter.

The US President’s son just had to share his opinion on the matter, so he quickly jumped in front of a podcast camera to make sure everyone knew that his friend is being punished for being a conservative.

Don Jr., who appears to be very high, thinks that Russel Brand was unfairly sentenced for 10 years. He thinks the rape charges are BS because the allegations date to the 90s. He says they charged him because he’s a conservative. Sounds familiar? https://t.co/mAkkpjcq3e — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 10, 2026

It’s hard to be ratio’d this decidedly in the replies, but Donnie Jr. pulled it off.

And his opinion was only one of the major points of contention in the comments. Get some sleep, Junior.

1. Shocking that Don Jr. thinks Russell Brand’s rape charges are BS and that he was unfairly sentenced….said absolutely nobody https://t.co/fjiXEcyuPd pic.twitter.com/MtZAAnoElC — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 10, 2026

2. The perfect representative of a JD Vance voter https://t.co/NXW9kcrnrD — Jake Donnelly (@RedWhiteBlueJew) November 10, 2026

3. Dude can’t even keep his eyes open. — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) November 10, 2026

4. Don Jr is in idiot, in England and Wales (UK criminal law), there is no statute of limitations for rape — Jacqueline Paz ☮️ (@JediJackie) November 10, 2026

5. He became a conservative because he got in trouble and knew they would be his friends; he didn’t get in trouble because he’s conservative. — Ryan (@LeviPendleton9) November 10, 2026

6. Dude, you're hurting yourself with this post. The court adjudicated that these women were telling the truth. Any man who thinks it'sok for men to rape women doesn't deserve to be with a woman. It doesn't matter if he's a liberal or a conservative. It's the law. — Nancy Locke Capers (@CapersLocke01) November 10, 2026

7. 🤣 He found God pic.twitter.com/brGRS9ak5w — Dan Freemont 🇺🇸 (@TheeDanFreeman) November 10, 2026