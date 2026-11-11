News donald trump jr Russell Brand

If you’ve been waiting for Donald Trump Jr’s thoughts on the Russell Brand sentencing, they’re here, and they’re completely on brand

Saul Hutson. Updated November 11th, 2026

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Now that he is a convicted rapist, Russell Brand will finally go away. No more embarrassing guest appearances on talk shows or money-grubbing religious conversions.

Just well-deserved hard time for one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women.

The actor and comedian will be in jail for at least seven and a half years and everyone agrees that is a good thing.

Well, not everyone.

Donald Trump Jr. had a different take on the whole matter.

The US President’s son just had to share his opinion on the matter, so he quickly jumped in front of a podcast camera to make sure everyone knew that his friend is being punished for being a conservative.

It’s hard to be ratio’d this decidedly in the replies, but Donnie Jr. pulled it off.

And his opinion was only one of the major points of contention in the comments. Get some sleep, Junior.

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