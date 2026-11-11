‘What are some unethical life hacks that are good to know for these trying times?’ – 21 ever-so-slightly naughty shortcuts to improve your life
There’s no denying that times are hard. The cossie livs continues seemingly unabated and the Trump’s war with Iran is making everything worse.
So who can blame a person for wanting to take a few shortcuts where possible to make life a little bit more bearable?
Over on the AskReddit page, user TheRiedlDeal1 posed this question…
‘What are some unethical life hacks that are good to know for these trying times?’
Lots of people chipped in with ideas that might be construed as a little naughty, but make a large difference to their wellbeing, like these…