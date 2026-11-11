‘What are some unethical life hacks that are good to know for these trying times?’ – 21 ever-so-slightly naughty shortcuts to improve your life

Life r/AskReddit

There’s no denying that times are hard. The cossie livs continues seemingly unabated and the Trump’s war with Iran is making everything worse.

So who can blame a person for wanting to take a few shortcuts where possible to make life a little bit more bearable?

Over on the AskReddit page, user TheRiedlDeal1 posed this question…

‘What are some unethical life hacks that are good to know for these trying times?’

Lots of people chipped in with ideas that might be construed as a little naughty, but make a large difference to their wellbeing, like these…

1. ‘Block off an hour on your work calendar and call it “Project Review.” Nobody asks questions, nobody schedules meetings, and you finally get to eat lunch in peace. ‘Been doing this for ages. Sometimes the project I’m reviewing is a sandwich.’

–No_Design1670

2. ‘Whenever a coworker tries to dump some random task on you, ask them to send you an email with exactly what they need. Half the time they suddenly figure out how to do it themselves. ‘Apparently putting things in writing is harder than making them someone else’s problem.’

–Naive_Lie_9805

3. ‘If the person sitting in front of you on a flight reclines their seat all the way back and leaves you with no room, turn on the air con above you to full blast and point it at the top of their head.’

–Adam302

4. ‘Back when I was apartment hunting, I used to copy down the info of a new posting and then flag it as spam or violating the terms of the site. ‘That would trigger the post to be taken down for at least 24 hours and give me a day’s head start.’

–inner_realm

5. ‘Start cancelling your subscriptions, even the ones you actually want to keep. A surprising number of services will suddenly offer you 20–50% off just to stop you from leaving. ‘I’ve found that the best deals are often hidden behind the cancellation button. Apparently being a loyal customer means paying full price, while threatening to leave gets you rewarded. ‘Just don’t click through the final cancellation confirmation unless you’re actually willing to lose the service.’

–prdctmngr

6. ‘If they ask implying some sort of special discount just nod and take the discount. A friend of mine who went to college later in life always received a faculty discount in the college cafeteria because they thought he was a professor. ‘He never confirmed or denied it as he just nodded and the cashier gave it to him. I believe the discount was around 50% or so.’

–RealQuintusYoung

7. ‘Your credit rating is limited only to the US. If you leave, it doesn’t follow you. Feel free to ruin it on your way out!’

–ImprovementFar5054

8. ‘If someone keeps interrupting you, just stop talking and stare at them until they finish. Then say, Anyway, as I was saying… Works even better when other people are watching.’

–Rosia-Pettingill7

9. ‘You know those chip clips they sell by the chip aisle? Don’t buy those. Instead, raid your office supply closet and get binder clips. They work better.’

–Ohshithereiamagain

10. ‘In fact, raid your office supply cabinet for anything you need.’

–Vexithan

11. ‘If a 5% discount code is super5, then you gotta try super10, etc.’

–lucas_3d