People are sharing the things that felt totally normally in 2005 but would seem totally unhinged today
Here’s a bit of a throwback to the times when Twitter was a place where its primary function was, you know, fun.
And this particular thread was an awful lot of fun after @GaryWinslett asked people what seemed normal back in 2005 but would look totally hatstand today.
Millennials, what was considered completely NORMAL in 2005 that would be absolutely unhinged today?
— ℯ (@AbakpaJob) November 6, 2026
And it prompted no end of very funny and entirely relatable replies and these 23 hit the bullseye.
Source @GaryWinslett