Life twitter

People are sharing the things that felt totally normally in 2005 but would seem totally unhinged today

John Plunkett. Updated November 11th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Here’s a bit of a throwback to the times when Twitter was a place where its primary function was, you know, fun.

And this particular thread was an awful lot of fun after @GaryWinslett asked people what seemed normal back in 2005 but would look totally hatstand today.

And it prompted no end of very funny and entirely relatable replies and these 23 hit the bullseye.

Source @GaryWinslett

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages:1 2