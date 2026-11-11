Celebrity David walliams Richard Madeley

Richard Madelely made a David Walliams ‘full disclosure’ and it’s the new dictionary definition of ‘you really need not have bothered’

John Plunkett. Updated November 11th, 2026

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David Walliams was naturally the topic of conversation on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday following accusations that he used his celebrity status to prey on girls as young as 15.

Walliams has denied all the allegations, saying: “I am not a sexual predator” but that ‘at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people”

We mention it because GMB co-presenter Richard Madeley felt moved to make a ‘full disclosure’ as part of the discussions, and a new dictionary definition of ‘you really need not have bothered’ just dropped.

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

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Source @SaulStaniforth