Richard Madelely made a David Walliams ‘full disclosure’ and it’s the new dictionary definition of ‘you really need not have bothered’

Celebrity David walliams Richard Madeley

David Walliams was naturally the topic of conversation on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday following accusations that he used his celebrity status to prey on girls as young as 15.

Walliams has denied all the allegations, saying: “I am not a sexual predator” but that ‘at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people”

We mention it because GMB co-presenter Richard Madeley felt moved to make a ‘full disclosure’ as part of the discussions, and a new dictionary definition of ‘you really need not have bothered’ just dropped.

"Full disclosure…" Richard Madeley talking about knowing David Walliams a little bit. https://t.co/EOobGBRUE0 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) November 11, 2026

And here are just a few of the comments it prompted.

1. So, what exactly is Madeleys point? — Sister Rosetta (@quineofthenorth) November 11, 2026

2. I now realise who Alan Partridge is based on.. "Jamie Olivers kids were running around, he seemed.. fine" — OpenGamma (@NQMarketProfile) November 11, 2026

3. Richard Madeley needs to know sometimes its just best to shut your Mouth !! Ha Ha. — CCR (@chris_clash) November 11, 2026

4. Richard Madely has got the 'let's make everything about me' down to a fine art over his years as a tv presenter. Amazing! — Billy J Wrinkles (@billy_wrinkles) November 11, 2026

5. Madeley is an absolute gobshite — Jimmy O'Leary (@Lpoolcallinagin) November 11, 2026

6. Even Richard Madeley's Face is Not believing what is coming out of Richard Madeley's Mouth here ! ! ! — bluffbluffinton17681 (@thephantom17681) November 11, 2026

Source @SaulStaniforth