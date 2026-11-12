Welsh Reform’s free speech protest took an ironic turn when a journalist asked a question they didn’t like – 24 facepalms
Reform UK is never beating the Trump-lite allegations, no matter which part of the UK they’re in.
On Wednesday, a row blew up in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, when Reform MS Joe Martin made a speech citing Matt Goodwin’s widely debunked claims that White British people will be the minority in the UK by 2063.
As investigative journalist Will Hay reports here, the Llywydd – the Senedd Speaker – felt that the MS should apologise for language that ‘detracted from the dignity of the Senedd’, warning him that he wouldn’t be allowed to speak in the Siambr until he did so.
I suspect a defection from Reform to Restore by Senedd Member Joe Martin will be coming soon.
Mr Martin gave a speech about "white people" being "replaced".
The Llywydd (speaker) said that his language "detracted from the dignity of the Senedd" and said he wouldn’t be called to speak again until he apologised.
Almost as though it was choreographed, Restore leader Rupert Lowe offered Martin his "full backing" and criticised Reform.
Mr Martin has been making kissy faces at Restore for a while.
The leader of Reform in the Senedd Helen Jenner has tried to keep him in the tent by giving him the…err… "prestigious" position of "shadow minister without portfolio".
Reform sources within that group tell me the party are deeply concerned at Restore eating into their vote and potential defections.
I strongly suspect that the only reason that Mr Martin hasn’t defected is because he wants four other MSs to come with him. That way they would be able to form an official group in the Senedd which give them substantial resources and Mr Martin (if he was leader) a big bump in salary.
Full analysis in my pinned tweet.
— Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) November 11, 2026
The entire Welsh Reform group announced they would boycott the Senedd plenary in solidarity with Joe Martin, and leader Helen Jenner addressed the press alongside him.
"If you silence one of us, you silence us all"
Reform UK’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, said that the group would not attend plenary in a “show of support” for Joe Martin MS https://t.co/p5m2HdBa1w
— ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) November 11, 2026
With superb comic timing, having just claimed his treatment was an attack on free speech, Martin turned on a journalist who asked if Reform is a racist party. Watch what happened.
To add to the hypocrisy charge sheet, they flounced off when Will Hay tried to challenge them on the outburst.
Nigel Farage played the old Reform victim card.
Tweeters set him straight, as they took time to appreciate the irony of shutting down debate in protest at an attack on free speech. These comments nailed it.