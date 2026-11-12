Welsh Reform’s free speech protest took an ironic turn when a journalist asked a question they didn’t like – 24 facepalms

Politics Reform UK Wales

Reform UK is never beating the Trump-lite allegations, no matter which part of the UK they’re in.

On Wednesday, a row blew up in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, when Reform MS Joe Martin made a speech citing Matt Goodwin’s widely debunked claims that White British people will be the minority in the UK by 2063.

As investigative journalist Will Hay reports here, the Llywydd – the Senedd Speaker – felt that the MS should apologise for language that ‘detracted from the dignity of the Senedd’, warning him that he wouldn’t be allowed to speak in the Siambr until he did so.

I suspect a defection from Reform to Restore by Senedd Member Joe Martin will be coming soon. Mr Martin gave a speech about "white people" being "replaced". The Llywydd (speaker) said that his language "detracted from the dignity of the Senedd" and said he wouldn’t be called to speak again until he apologised. Almost as though it was choreographed, Restore leader Rupert Lowe offered Martin his "full backing" and criticised Reform. Mr Martin has been making kissy faces at Restore for a while. The leader of Reform in the Senedd Helen Jenner has tried to keep him in the tent by giving him the…err… "prestigious" position of "shadow minister without portfolio". Reform sources within that group tell me the party are deeply concerned at Restore eating into their vote and potential defections. I strongly suspect that the only reason that Mr Martin hasn’t defected is because he wants four other MSs to come with him. That way they would be able to form an official group in the Senedd which give them substantial resources and Mr Martin (if he was leader) a big bump in salary. Full analysis in my pinned tweet. — Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) November 11, 2026

The entire Welsh Reform group announced they would boycott the Senedd plenary in solidarity with Joe Martin, and leader Helen Jenner addressed the press alongside him.

"If you silence one of us, you silence us all" Reform UK’s leader in Wales, Helen Jenner, said that the group would not attend plenary in a “show of support” for Joe Martin MS https://t.co/p5m2HdBa1w — ITV Wales News (@ITVWales) November 11, 2026

With superb comic timing, having just claimed his treatment was an attack on free speech, Martin turned on a journalist who asked if Reform is a racist party. Watch what happened.

“How dare you ask that question, how dare you” Joe Martin interjects after Reform’s Welsh leader Helen Jenner is asked if Reform is a racist party pic.twitter.com/svwnZqEK4W — Andy Davies (@adavies4) November 11, 2026

To add to the hypocrisy charge sheet, they flounced off when Will Hay tried to challenge them on the outburst.

This was one of the most bizarre press conferences I have ever been too. Reform UK held a press conference and said they would not be carry out their jobs of sitting the Senedd today to defend the "free speech" of Joe Martin MS. In that same press conference Mr Martin snapped… pic.twitter.com/WpEs2mIh9X — Will Hayward (@WillHayCardiff) November 11, 2026

Nigel Farage played the old Reform victim card.

It is ridiculous and outrageous that Reform’s duly elected Member of the Senedd, Joe Martin, has been banned from speaking in the Welsh Parliament. Why is it only Reform that's targeted like this? — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 11, 2026

Tweeters set him straight, as they took time to appreciate the irony of shutting down debate in protest at an attack on free speech. These comments nailed it.

1. Reform care so much about free speech that when they hold a press conference about free speech they tell off a journalist for asking a question: https://t.co/rMgKiZNxCI — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) November 11, 2026

2. A special episode of Law & Order on the Senedd steps earlier https://t.co/xgE6vUe0Xq — Dan Ap Oakes (@DanOakesBP) November 11, 2026

3. Joe Martin is a hypocrite? I’m shocked. https://t.co/f2lp7PHFFL — Tegid Roberts (@TegidRoberts) November 11, 2026

4. Running scared of free speech. Reform drop any pretence of representing constituents as a serious opposition party with today’s ‘don’t you dare hold us to account’ boycott. https://t.co/g9Qcv1ceRI — Liz Saville Roberts AS/MP (@LSRPlaid) November 11, 2026

5. The "How dare you?" is such a neat example of Reform's ability to shoot themselves in the foot. https://t.co/fVS6k8hsDU — Joe Allen (@Joe___Allen) November 11, 2026

7. 🤣 We want free speech….but only on our terms! https://t.co/TycpPtjFaE — Claire Roberts (@clur_roberts) November 11, 2026

8. Who elected these clowns ffs.

Even with the iq of a hosepipe you would see through them and not vote for them so who did?… https://t.co/X0F9eDckah — Harry Haslam-Jones #NoBillionaires (@TheHarryHaz) November 11, 2026

9. Reform UK in their latest round of emptying toys from their pram. Why not go the whole hog and resign? Save you the bother when the party collapses. https://t.co/nsWfCZFqDD — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 11, 2026

10. Reform are a joke Here is their leader in Wales, Helen Jenner saying that they would not attend plenary to protect free speech They then get upset by a question by responding “How dare you ask that question” before refusing to answer a question from Will Hayward & walking off pic.twitter.com/Lj1TcpMaW9 — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 11, 2026

11. When Joe Martin, a suspended Reform Member of the Senedd was asked 'Is Reform a Racist Party?', he reminded me of someone. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AVLJ3bDymL — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 11, 2026