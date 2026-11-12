Politics Reform UK Wales

Welsh Reform’s free speech protest took an ironic turn when a journalist asked a question they didn’t like – 24 facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 12th, 2026

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Reform UK is never beating the Trump-lite allegations, no matter which part of the UK they’re in.

On Wednesday, a row blew up in the Senedd, the Welsh Parliament, when Reform MS Joe Martin made a speech citing Matt Goodwin’s widely debunked claims that White British people will be the minority in the UK by 2063.

As investigative journalist Will Hay reports here, the Llywydd – the Senedd Speaker – felt that the MS should apologise for language that ‘detracted from the dignity of the Senedd’, warning him that he wouldn’t be allowed to speak in the Siambr until he did so.

The entire Welsh Reform group announced they would boycott the Senedd plenary in solidarity with Joe Martin, and leader Helen Jenner addressed the press alongside him.

With superb comic timing, having just claimed his treatment was an attack on free speech, Martin turned on a journalist who asked if Reform is a racist party. Watch what happened.

To add to the hypocrisy charge sheet, they flounced off when Will Hay tried to challenge them on the outburst.

Nigel Farage played the old Reform victim card.

Tweeters set him straight, as they took time to appreciate the irony of shutting down debate in protest at an attack on free speech. These comments nailed it.

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