People have been sharing the ‘most backhanded compliments’ they have ever received – 23 comments from people who genuinely meant well
It’s always lovely to get a compliment, isn’t it? It puts a spring in your step and can really make your day.
What’s less lovely is a comment that’s genuinely intended to be nice but actually makes you feel worse than if it had never been uttered.
User Which_Performance_72 shared an example of their own on the AskUK subreddit…
What’s the most backhanded compliment you’ve received from someone sincere?
My friend saw me for the first time in a while recently and said:
“You look like the love interest in a Richard Curtis film if the casting director had forgotten her glasses that day.”
Which felt like it should hurt, but I will be riding this high into the next decade. What’s yours?
At least they had the grace to take it well. Lots of other people had some wince-inducingly faint praise of their own to share too…