Entertainment David walliams Sean Lock

The late, great Sean Lock on why he hates David Walliams’ children’s books just gets better and better

Poke Reporter. Updated November 12th, 2026

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There’s been no end of David Walliams clips doing the rounds on Twitter this week after the comedian and children’s author has been accused of preying on girls as young as 15 in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

Walliams has denied the allegations, saying: ‘I am not a sexual predator’ but that “at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people’.

This particular video made our day better, not only because it doesn’t actually feature Walliams but because it’s the late, great Sean Lock why he doesn’t read his children’s books to his kids.

That’s only the start of it and it just gets better and better.

And here’s just a bit of the love it prompted today.

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It’s from Sean Lock’s Keep it Light tour (and DVD of the same name) back in 2017. The great man died in August 2021, aged just 58.

Source @Eddyfisher230