The late, great Sean Lock on why he hates David Walliams’ children’s books just gets better and better

Entertainment David walliams Sean Lock

There’s been no end of David Walliams clips doing the rounds on Twitter this week after the comedian and children’s author has been accused of preying on girls as young as 15 in a joint investigation by ITV News and the Guardian.

Walliams has denied the allegations, saying: ‘I am not a sexual predator’ but that “at times I behaved thoughtlessly towards other people’.

This particular video made our day better, not only because it doesn’t actually feature Walliams but because it’s the late, great Sean Lock why he doesn’t read his children’s books to his kids.

That’s only the start of it and it just gets better and better.

Sean Lock once brutally mocked David Walliams’ children’s books for relying on fart jokes. In this old stand-up routine, Lock makes fun of Walliams’ writing before pitching his own ridiculous book ideas, and with Walliams facing renewed public scrutiny over recent allegations, the clip has resurfaced with an unexpected connection. Funny how old comedy routines can suddenly become part of today’s conversation. — Eddy Fisher (@Eddyfisher230) November 10, 2026

And here’s just a bit of the love it prompted today.

2. Sean presented an illustrated copy of Cyril the Screw on an 8 Out Of Ten Cats Does Countdown episode, as well as The Tiger Who Came For A Pint. Hilariously funny! — ChrisK (@cjk365) November 11, 2026

3. the funniest part is his own pitches were genuinely better premises than anything walliams actually wrote — Elsa☘️ (@urooElsaa) November 11, 2026

4. Imagine thinking that Sean Lock was wrong. https://t.co/XrUq1pqo3l — Professor Pingosaurus (@Pingosaurus) November 11, 2026

5. May God bless Sean Lock. One of my favourite comedians. A legend! — Tony (@Tony_S_1_2_3_99) November 11, 2026

6. Never bettered and sadly missed. — Don Holt (@holt3361) November 11, 2026

7. I saw Sean live on this tour – just brilliant. — RRPegasus (@RRPegasus) November 10, 2026

8. He was the pride and joy of this nation, I still watch his clips and best bits on a weekly basis, an absolutely tremendous man. Only time I’ve been proper gutted at a celebrity death (football excluded). https://t.co/BItvFAt99x — crossy (@crossy72_) November 12, 2026

It’s from Sean Lock’s Keep it Light tour (and DVD of the same name) back in 2017. The great man died in August 2021, aged just 58.

Source @Eddyfisher230