Someone asked about ‘single movie frames’ so important that the story changes if you miss them – 22 absolutely crucial seconds of films

Entertainment r/AskReddit

We live in an age of such distraction nowadays that some TV shows and movies are designed to be ‘watched’ while also scrolling on a phone.

But it wasn’t always so. Back in the day, you could miss the meaning of an entire narrative if you glanced away for a one tiny moment.

They’ve been discussing this lost Golden Age of Attention on the AskReddit page after Kaleidoscope07 posed this question…

What’s a movie where a single frame or second is so important that if you blink, you miss a detail that completely changes the story?

Read on to discover which films you totally misunderstood because you were too busy watching cat videos on TikTok instead…

1. ‘Mean Girls – Lizzy Caplan’s character Janis hates Regina George because she went around telling the whole school that she was a lesbian. Right at the very end of the film, Janis says to her friend Damian something like “No, I told you dude, I’m Lebanese”. The whole rumour and the reason Janis became a social outcast is because Regina George couldn’t tell the difference between Lesbian and Lebanese. I didn’t catch it for years and years and it’s just another example of how brilliant this film is!’

–UK_traveller_

2. ‘Actually, she says it to Kevin the mathlete. He asks her if she’s Puerto Rican, and she responds “Lebanese”.’

–QueenSlartibartfast

3. ‘In Home Alone when they clean up the table in the beginning, ‘Kevin’s’ plane ticket is seen quickly thrown in the trash, explaining how they didn’t notice he was missing.’

–nientoosevenjuan

4. ‘Harold & Maude immediately comes to mind. In a half second, we get a glimpse of Maude’s tattoo from Aushwitz. That brief image fills in so much of Maude’s backstory, and her motivation for living life the way she does.’

–Longjumping_Book2458

5. ‘Maybe a little basic but Fight Club. If you’re not paying attention to a lot of the details about the protagonist then you could miss a lot of vital context for the ending. There’s a few single-frame flashes of Tyler Durden before he’s even introduced, and they make a lot more sense once you know the twist.’

–ethanhood_okroh

6. ‘The Prestige. There are so many tiny details that seem completely irrelevant the first time you watch it, but after the ending, you realize the movie was practically telling you the truth the entire time.’

–One-Travel970

7. ‘”The Snowman” by Raymond Briggs. In the scene where the boy and the snowman are returning from the north pole, the snowman casually glances over his shoulder to the rising sun.’

–Lucky_Audience_5316

8. ‘The Thing (1982): There’s a long drawn out scene of a dog walking down a hallway and looking into peoples rooms before finally choosing a room to enter. That dog isn’t a dog, but some kind of body snatching monster that infects you with an alien virus that turns you into a body snatcher if it touches you. Impossible to tell human from monster etc. etc. Later, there’s an emergency and everybody comes out of their rooms to see what’s up. You get approximately a whole quarter second to see the character Palmer (now bodysnatched) exit the door that the dog walked into. The movie is full of these little tells, but this is definitely the fastest one. Most people miss it entirely.’

–P-Doff

9. ‘Shutter Island. There’s a scene where a person being interrogated goes to take a drink from a cup, but there’s a couple of hard cuts back and forth, and when they cut back to the person taking a drink, there is no cup in their hand for just a split second – not a continuity error, but a sign that everything is in the main character’s head.’

–Cool_Pomegranate694

10. ‘In JAWS, there’s a scene where everyone in town is going to hunt the shark and they’ve got all these wacky weapons: a harpoon, shotguns, dynamite, and one guy in the background has a bow and arrow. This explains why there’s randomly an arrow in the back of the tiger shark they catch. It also explains why the Mayor was reasonable in assuming Ben Gardner’s boat was probably sunk by something other than the shark.’

–EddieDantes22

11. ‘If you blink in No Country for Old Man you can go through the last act of the movie not realising the main character has died.’

–EXTRAVAGANT_COMMENT