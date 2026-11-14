US donald trump jimmy kimmel MAGA
An old no-holds-barred clip of Jimmy Kimmel brutally roasting White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller went wildly viral, and it’s a must-watch delight
After his abysmal results in the midterms, it appears that Donald Trump is doubling down. He’s appointed none other than Stephen Miller to be his new White House Chief of Staff, effectively the second-most powerful job in Washington after the presidency itself.
Miller is one of the most rabidly right wing of the MAGA in-crowd, playing the leading role in ordering those horrific ICE raids in 2025 and a hardline proponent of the ‘America First’ doctrine.
It’s this behaviour (as well as the physical resemblance to both) that has earned him the nickname of Nosferatu Goebbels.
After the news of his new role broke, the following clip from April this year went viral all over again. It shows host Jimmy Kimmel addressing the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, making jokes about Miller who is sitting in the audience.
It’s quite the watch. Thanks to Republicans Against Trump for sharing.
Jimmy Kimmel: “Stephen Miller is so racist. The reason he went bald is because his hair was black.”
(April) https://t.co/DTa0OOYEdW
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 7, 2026
Ooof! Was there much sympathy for Miller in the replies? Let’s take a look.
Source Republicans against Trump Image Screengrab