Politics nigel farage Russell Brand
Nigel Farage’s take on Russell Brand when the sexual assault allegations first emerged doesn’t speak volumes about the Reform UK leader, it bellows them
A clip of Nigel Farage on GB News back in the day has been doing the rounds on Twitter in the aftermath of Russell Brand’s jailing for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault.
It’s Farage giving his taken Brand back in September 2023 when the allegations against the one-time actor and comedian first emerged, so before any charges has been brought, obviously.
But it doesn’t shine much of a spotlight on Brand as it does Farage himself because, well, watch.
Hare is Nigel Farage talking about Russel Brand.
Claiming witnesses had ‘come out of the woodwork’ & that Brand had upset some very important people saying ‘if you go out there and upset powerful people you have to be clear there is nothing they can hit you back with.’
#bbcqt https://t.co/ROjYNhsiNk
— Mike H (@mikoh123) November 12, 2026
And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.
Source @mikoh123