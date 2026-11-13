Nigel Farage’s take on Russell Brand when the sexual assault allegations first emerged doesn’t speak volumes about the Reform UK leader, it bellows them

Politics nigel farage Russell Brand

A clip of Nigel Farage on GB News back in the day has been doing the rounds on Twitter in the aftermath of Russell Brand’s jailing for 10 and a half years for rape and sexual assault.

It’s Farage giving his taken Brand back in September 2023 when the allegations against the one-time actor and comedian first emerged, so before any charges has been brought, obviously.

But it doesn’t shine much of a spotlight on Brand as it does Farage himself because, well, watch.

Hare is Nigel Farage talking about Russel Brand.

Claiming witnesses had ‘come out of the woodwork’ & that Brand had upset some very important people saying ‘if you go out there and upset powerful people you have to be clear there is nothing they can hit you back with.’

#bbcqt https://t.co/ROjYNhsiNk — Mike H (@mikoh123) November 12, 2026

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it today.

1. There is absolutely no way on earth this man can ever be anywhere near government. He’s an agitator. pic.twitter.com/4VR1JsaA2N — Brendan May (@bmay) November 12, 2026

2. Nigel Farage was already making excuses for Russell Brand, claiming he had upset “big government, big pharma and Bill Gates”. Rather than addressing the serious allegations against Brand, Farage was busy pushing conspiracy theories and portraying him as a victim of the… https://t.co/jkvRSG4Ipw — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 12, 2026

3. The sooner this toxic prick goes the same way as Boris Johnson the better. pic.twitter.com/p30RnU3Cth — Rameses Niblick III (@TheLittleWaster) November 12, 2026

4. Aside from being the leader of a political party, this is another @GBNEWS presenter insinuating that the women who brought complaints against Russell Brand may have been doing so as part of a revenge plot by Bill Gates. https://t.co/G1fah9bfLZ — Matthew Sweet (@DrMatthewSweet) November 12, 2026

5. The party of, 'protecting women'? https://t.co/bLzE8DfAQz — James D Magee (@jamesdavidmagee) November 12, 2026

Source @mikoh123