Donald Trump says he’s never been more popular, with one minor caveat – 17 withering takedowns

Politics donald trump midterms popular

Things aren’t going great for Donald Trump in the wake of the massive blue tidal wave that came crashing down on him a couple of weeks ago in the midterm elections.

In the wake of seeing a historical flip of red seats across both chambers of Congress, Trump has been forced to confront the beginning of the end of his reign of terror.

And yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

During an interview on The Salem News Channel, which describes itself as a “gateway to a world of conservative-based, informative, and unapologetic opinion,” the President implored anyone who would listen to believe that he’s never been more popular.

He had just one minor addendum to that statement.

Trump says “I think my level of popularity maybe is higher now” than ever “other than what happened at the midterms” https://t.co/yIuYCKlo9z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2026

Scrolling through the replies, it appears that “other than what happened at the midterms” is a pretty big asterisk.

1. People with dementia hallucinate a lot https://t.co/sePNs9hHQu — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 12, 2026

2. I think the Titanic was the most successful voyage of all time…other than what happened with the iceberg. https://t.co/muxzLm7qQB — Andrew—#IAmTheResistance (@AmoneyResists) November 12, 2026

3. Trump says his popularity is “higher now than ever.” REUTERS: 32% approval. Near a career low. AMERICAN VOTERS: Just handed Democrats the House AND Senate. Only 21% approve of his handling of the cost of living. This man could lose an election, get booed out of the building,… — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 12, 2026

4. He's speaking to an audience of 1: his id.

It's self preservation from an injured and ill, narcissistically mortified octogenarian trying to stave off collapse. — The Shallow State (@OurShallowState) November 12, 2026

6. Someone sit grandpa down and tell him the truth — Auntie Smarty (@AuntSassyAss) November 12, 2026

7. Bro walked out of his intervention on November 3rd deep in denial. — Josh A (@JoshEAllen) November 12, 2026