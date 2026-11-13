Politics donald trump midterms popular
Donald Trump says he’s never been more popular, with one minor caveat – 17 withering takedowns
Things aren’t going great for Donald Trump in the wake of the massive blue tidal wave that came crashing down on him a couple of weeks ago in the midterm elections.
In the wake of seeing a historical flip of red seats across both chambers of Congress, Trump has been forced to confront the beginning of the end of his reign of terror.
And yet, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
During an interview on The Salem News Channel, which describes itself as a “gateway to a world of conservative-based, informative, and unapologetic opinion,” the President implored anyone who would listen to believe that he’s never been more popular.
He had just one minor addendum to that statement.
Trump says “I think my level of popularity maybe is higher now” than ever “other than what happened at the midterms” https://t.co/yIuYCKlo9z
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 12, 2026
Scrolling through the replies, it appears that “other than what happened at the midterms” is a pretty big asterisk.