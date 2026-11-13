Abdul El-Sayed’s blisteringly on-point takedown of Donald Trump is the most brutally honest thing any politician has said this year

Politics Abdul El-Sayed donald trump

Everyone is always talking about Donald Trump. (Guilty as charged!) It’s how he’s managed to stick around for so long.

The problem isn’t talking about him so much as sugar-coating the downward spiral he’s led America deep into.

Well that all stops now, if Abdul El-Sayed has any say in the matter.

The Senator elect in Michigan sat down for an extended interview with NPR news, covering a host of topics ranging from ICE, medicare, and much more.

Eventually, the giant orange elephant in the room came up. And El-Sayed did not miss his shot.

Abdul El-Sayed absolutely destroys Donald Trump. Q: You recently called President Trump the dumbest effing guy who ever was president. AES: True. Q: You’ve also said Democrats should drop the decorum and treat the president as the unserious fool that he is. AES: True. Q: Why are you taking that approach? AES: Because he’s a bully alongside being a narcissist. And the only way you deal with bullies is to stand up to them. Bullies don’t bully you because they necessarily care for the thing you have. They bully you because they like to bully you because it makes them feel strong. And the way you take on a bully is to bully back. Because then they learn that this does not make them feel strong. It makes them feel weak and they don’t like to feel weak. So they back off. And the more you let a bully get away with bullying, the more they signal to everybody else that this person cannot be stood up to. And so I think it’s important for us to stand up to him. — Reggie B. (@reggiebblue) November 12, 2026

Twitter stood up as one to applaud the Senator in the replies.

1. Finally, someone who can meet the moment we are in. — shawnandthecity (@shawnandthecity) November 12, 2026

2. Not ONE person in the entire government has stood up to Trump like Abdul. Not one. https://t.co/yWvb3dJnTM — Shaun King (@shaunking) November 12, 2026

3. Guy is speaking facts and the comments call him a terrorist. What is wrong with Americans — josh joa (@josh_joa) November 12, 2026

4. Shoot this into the veins of every American. He's 100% right. — putitrump (@putitrump) November 12, 2026

5. Trump has been bullying allies for 2 years. It’s about time someone in the US stands up to him. — 💕Julie Taylor💕 (@JulieMCTaylor) November 12, 2026

6. Talk that talk. Fuck him https://t.co/sd0FwGIKI5 — Uncle Daddy Wee-Yum (@MrGee54) November 12, 2026

7. THIS is one of the big reasons why I voted for Abdul — he says what needs to be said. https://t.co/wKTGNkZE0h — Heidi (@HeidiSocial) November 12, 2026

8. spoken like a true leader. https://t.co/1WAG5OAxT3 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) November 12, 2026

9. He nails it perfectly and offers thoughtful insight rather than the poll tested and focus grouped slogans and platitudes we typically hear and are tired of. https://t.co/TEgVOLDlEU — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 13, 2026

10. The more I hear Abdul speak the more I like him. I also love that he isn't afraid like so many. I think he's going to be a spectacular senator! — Midnight (@TheDreamSphere) November 12, 2026