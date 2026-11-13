Politics Abdul El-Sayed donald trump

Abdul El-Sayed’s blisteringly on-point takedown of Donald Trump is the most brutally honest thing any politician has said this year

Saul Hutson. Updated November 13th, 2026

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Everyone is always talking about Donald Trump. (Guilty as charged!) It’s how he’s managed to stick around for so long.

The problem isn’t talking about him so much as sugar-coating the downward spiral he’s led America deep into.

Well that all stops now, if Abdul El-Sayed has any say in the matter.

The Senator elect in Michigan sat down for an extended interview with NPR news, covering a host of topics ranging from ICE, medicare, and much more.

Eventually, the giant orange elephant in the room came up. And El-Sayed did not miss his shot.

Twitter stood up as one to applaud the Senator in the replies.

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