The late, great Sean Lock’s roast of Bruce Forsyth was already good, but the extra (and now topical) digs at Jonathan Ross make it all the better

Entertainment bruce forsyth David walliams jimmy carr

There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t miss the comedian Sean Lock.

The 8 Out Of 10 Cats mainstay, who died in 2021, has been going crazy viral over the last few weeks for his prescient, hilarious takedowns of the likes of Russell Brand and David Walliams.

Now, another Lock classic has been gaining traction: his 2010 roast of entertainment legend Bruce Forsyth.

And it’s 4-ish minutes of your time well spent this weekend.

Sean Lock had a rare ability to make the most uncomfortable observations sound absolutely hilarious. The best comedians understand that being funny sometimes means saying what everyone else is too polite to say. https://t.co/E1sPYTPkoj — Eddy Fisher (@Eddyfisher230) November 12, 2026

Lock gives Forsyth a gentle ribbing – mostly making jokes about his age and appearance, as well as describing Forsyth’s marriage to former Miss World, Wilnelia Merced, the literal “dictionary definition” of opposites attracting.

But what makes the clip all the sweeter are the gags Lock makes at the expense of fellow roaster Jonathan Ross.

Lock compares roasting Brucie with Jonathan in the room to “roasting a chestnut when you got a big turkey sitting there”.

Most pertinent to recent news, Lock lands this devastating bit: “I’m surprised you turned up in person Jonathan, because normally if you’re going to insult an elderly national treasure, you do it on the phone.”

Loads of people online are praising Lock’s comedy genius all over again.

1. The essence is there is great warmth in the roast that is a tribute in reality to someone who is a good sport — Street Level Comedy (@Yoward55) November 12, 2026

2. Spot on. Lock's edge always came with real affection. — Eddy Fisher (@Eddyfisher230) November 13, 2026

3. We lost a good one with Sean. RIP legend. — GuyInTheShire (@shireguylife) November 12, 2026

4. Went too soon 😢 — SuspendedDeshBhagat (@DeshBhagatLaun1) November 13, 2026

5. Topical dig at Jonathaan Ross there. — Colin Hicks (@docfilth) November 12, 2026

6. He was bloody brilliant..him and rik mayall.. Gone way too soon — Dan Gilbury reloaded'🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@MuzzieJooNigz) November 12, 2026

7. God he’s so funny. As ever. Sincerely missed — AndyKurosaki (@AndyKurosaki) November 12, 2026

8. Oh Sean even works in a massive dig at Wossy and Brand!!!!! Good man! https://t.co/d1p6lC2TSU — JULIAN BRAY UK: Aviation Security Expert (@aviationcomment) November 13, 2026

9. Miss Sean Lock 💔

Hope you and Brucie are having a huge belly laughs somewhere 🙏 https://t.co/10XGUqBoZf — The Maverick Mango (@MickyMango1) November 12, 2026

10. I absolutely 100% agree with this. Sean Lock was a rare talent and incredibly observant… truly one of the greatest comedians to ever come out of the UK! https://t.co/5ruvr8Dn0A — The Celestial Sentinel (@CelestialNelly) November 13, 2026