Royal Mail tried to troll Microsoft over its massive email outage, but its joke backfired spectacularly – 16 reactions that deliver the goods

News microsoft royal mail social media

Microsoft’s epic email and work suite outage dominated the news over Thursday night and all day Friday.

So naturally an enterprising social media team might try to make hay during such a massive new story.

Enter Royal Mail, who posted this clever little image and caption online.

Ours is always open 📮✉️ https://t.co/ltVwGDPstY — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) November 13, 2026

Alas, as many people pointed out, Royal Mail might not be in the best position to talk about slow mail delivery services…

1. Brilliant trolling of Microsoft by Royal Mail 🤣🤣 https://t.co/Btwi25AoI8 — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 13, 2026

2. Yeah, just wait nearly two weeks for a letter to be delivered. — Andy Hawkes (@namboozle) November 13, 2026

3. Great, but you need to deliver the letters on time for this joke to really work 🫶 — Mike Tapp MP (@MikeTappTweets) November 13, 2026

4. On the other hand it doesn't cost £1.80 to send an email. — Offence Police (@OffencePolice) November 13, 2026

5. "Yeah I've replied; expect my letter in 2-5 working days" — Alex Greenland (@ajrgd) November 13, 2026

6. Your website doesn’t work pic.twitter.com/EkyzeG92AM — Vitaly Davydov (@iwitaly) November 13, 2026

7. Carrier pigeon is more efficient these days 😅 3 weeks for a hospital letter to travel 1.2 miles from the hospital to my house. — Nicky (@NickySwans) November 13, 2026

8. This is great if you don’t mind waiting 5 days and paying £1.80 for each message https://t.co/xdLR96u9vf — Liz Slade (@lizslayed) November 13, 2026

10. It takes a postcard 3 months to travel between Leeds and Bordeaux. https://t.co/X6lToNCA2A — Dejan (@DejanBdx) November 13, 2026

11. Post a letter right now and see if it arrives before Outlook is fixed https://t.co/RKUPuFOQoe — (((Rubie))) (@alexrubner) November 13, 2026

12. Couple of times a week if you're lucky. https://t.co/FfmCnVequS — verypete lambert (@Prof_Quiteamess) November 13, 2026

13. Not the gloat you think this is when your postal deliveries are routinely late due to cuts to frontline staff. — Richard Clinnick (@Clinnick1) November 13, 2026

14. Please explain why your service is so poor to constituents then? You have nothing to congratulate yourself for.https://t.co/n805nLsoGz pic.twitter.com/R5yXiXhAkn — Cllr. Matthew Goodwin-Freeman (@MGoodwinFreeman) November 13, 2026