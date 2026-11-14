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Royal Mail tried to troll Microsoft over its massive email outage, but its joke backfired spectacularly – 16 reactions that deliver the goods
Microsoft’s epic email and work suite outage dominated the news over Thursday night and all day Friday.
So naturally an enterprising social media team might try to make hay during such a massive new story.
Enter Royal Mail, who posted this clever little image and caption online.
Ours is always open 📮✉️ https://t.co/ltVwGDPstY
— Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) November 13, 2026
Alas, as many people pointed out, Royal Mail might not be in the best position to talk about slow mail delivery services…