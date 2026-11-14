This exceedingly British police chase has gone viral, and it’ll be the best 45 seconds you have this weekend

News crime police the UK

We love a comical police chase in these parts.

So shoutout to Southampton copper George Arnott, who gave chase to a man named James McMurray, an alleged repeat shoplifter.

Bodycam footage of Arnott’s pursuit of McMurray has gone viral on social media – and if you have your sound up watching the clip, you’ll realise why.

Habitual thief chased and arrested on a bike. ‘I’m on a leccy you aren’t getting away’ ‘Stop being a sausage’ 😂 https://t.co/3QghbzRiII — Steve Perkins (@Perky_43) November 6, 2026

Throughout the chase, Arnott shouts, “Oy Jimbo, you’re not getting away I’m on a leccie!”

A little while later, he follows up with, “McMurray stop! You’re being silly! You’re being a sausage!”

In a follow-up video, we see Arnott getting McMurray to the ground. As the suspect protests, saying he has asthma, Arnott shouts, “Well, you should’ve stopped then, shouldn’t you, you sausage!”

Part 2 of sausagegate 😂 https://t.co/8e1Oun27tQ — Steve Perkins (@Perky_43) November 9, 2026

Arnott then says he and his fellow officers will celebrate with McFlurries all round.

1. “Stop being a sausage” It can’t come more British than that! — JustCallMeMum – proud Zianist 🎗️🩵 (@bigfanofmykids) November 7, 2026

2. I loved it when he said: “leave me alone”!

As if the officer who chased him would agree! — Chrissythesamuraiworrier (@soulsister6458) November 6, 2026

3. This is why we need a GTA set in the U.K. https://t.co/UEW42TiVMY — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) November 6, 2026

4. pit manevour on a bike goes hard — Joel 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@a_joelwilliams) November 6, 2026

5. If I ever get chased by the police and called a sausage end it — Alex Brown (@AlexgordonBrown) November 6, 2026

7. Americans joke about British police like this and it’s real 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yPq2CoMs1w — Pavel (@pavelkennedy) November 6, 2026

8. Imagine getting chased down and being called a sausage. Very British. https://t.co/IMxaXoXnqB — Kyle (@bulliedb170) November 7, 2026

9. “Murray just stop you’re being silly” is so unserious im howling 😭 https://t.co/ZPWcyCrGX1 — Ghoul 🪨 lars-pilled (@ghoulsboness) November 6, 2026