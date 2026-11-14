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This exceedingly British police chase has gone viral, and it’ll be the best 45 seconds you have this weekend

Michael White. Updated November 14th, 2026

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We love a comical police chase in these parts.

So shoutout to Southampton copper George Arnott, who gave chase to a man named James McMurray, an alleged repeat shoplifter.

Bodycam footage of Arnott’s pursuit of McMurray has gone viral on social media – and if you have your sound up watching the clip, you’ll realise why.

Throughout the chase, Arnott shouts, “Oy Jimbo, you’re not getting away I’m on a leccie!”

A little while later, he follows up with, “McMurray stop! You’re being silly! You’re being a sausage!”

In a follow-up video, we see Arnott getting McMurray to the ground. As the suspect protests, saying he has asthma, Arnott shouts, “Well, you should’ve stopped then, shouldn’t you, you sausage!”

Arnott then says he and his fellow officers will celebrate with McFlurries all round.

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