This exceedingly British police chase has gone viral, and it’ll be the best 45 seconds you have this weekend
We love a comical police chase in these parts.
So shoutout to Southampton copper George Arnott, who gave chase to a man named James McMurray, an alleged repeat shoplifter.
Bodycam footage of Arnott’s pursuit of McMurray has gone viral on social media – and if you have your sound up watching the clip, you’ll realise why.
Habitual thief chased and arrested on a bike.
‘I’m on a leccy you aren’t getting away’
‘Stop being a sausage’ 😂 https://t.co/3QghbzRiII
— Steve Perkins (@Perky_43) November 6, 2026
Throughout the chase, Arnott shouts, “Oy Jimbo, you’re not getting away I’m on a leccie!”
A little while later, he follows up with, “McMurray stop! You’re being silly! You’re being a sausage!”
In a follow-up video, we see Arnott getting McMurray to the ground. As the suspect protests, saying he has asthma, Arnott shouts, “Well, you should’ve stopped then, shouldn’t you, you sausage!”
Part 2 of sausagegate 😂 https://t.co/8e1Oun27tQ
— Steve Perkins (@Perky_43) November 9, 2026
Arnott then says he and his fellow officers will celebrate with McFlurries all round.