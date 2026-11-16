Politics Andy burnham boris johnson brexit
Boris Johnson described the PM’s EU talks as “a betrayal of Brexit”, to a rousing chorus of “Who asked you?”
If there’s one thing Boros Johnson likes, it’s getting other people to pay for his expensive home makeovers. But if there are two things he likes, it’s getting people to pay for his expensive home makeovers and cheating on wives and girlfriends.
This could take ages, let’s cut to the chase – Boris Johnson absolutely loves acting like the bigshot statesman with the final say on Brexit, rather than the scruff who sent Jacob Ress-Mogg to lie to the Queen, held lockdown parties, and – obviously – got other people to pay for his expensive home makeovers and cheated on his then fiancée with his supposed IT instructor.
At the weekend, he graced us all with his expensive opinion on Brexit – courtesy of the Daily Mail.
Burnham’s EU sell-out is an abomination – a betrayal of Brexit
https://t.co/Iv2u7RcEwJ
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2026
Andy Burnham aims to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU, and try and get a better deal for the country after Brexit cost it an estimated six to eight per cent of GDP, making trade more difficult for most firms, and impossible for many smaller ones.
People with memories of the Johnson premiership, and his claims during the Leave campaign, weren’t too keen on taking a lecture from the architect of the ‘oven-ready’ Brexit deal.
Here’s how they reacted.