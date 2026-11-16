Boris Johnson described the PM’s EU talks as “a betrayal of Brexit”, to a rousing chorus of “Who asked you?”

Politics Andy burnham boris johnson brexit

If there’s one thing Boros Johnson likes, it’s getting other people to pay for his expensive home makeovers. But if there are two things he likes, it’s getting people to pay for his expensive home makeovers and cheating on wives and girlfriends.

This could take ages, let’s cut to the chase – Boris Johnson absolutely loves acting like the bigshot statesman with the final say on Brexit, rather than the scruff who sent Jacob Ress-Mogg to lie to the Queen, held lockdown parties, and – obviously – got other people to pay for his expensive home makeovers and cheated on his then fiancée with his supposed IT instructor.

At the weekend, he graced us all with his expensive opinion on Brexit – courtesy of the Daily Mail.

Burnham’s EU sell-out is an abomination – a betrayal of Brexit https://t.co/Iv2u7RcEwJ — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 14, 2026

Andy Burnham aims to reset the UK’s relationship with the EU, and try and get a better deal for the country after Brexit cost it an estimated six to eight per cent of GDP, making trade more difficult for most firms, and impossible for many smaller ones.

People with memories of the Johnson premiership, and his claims during the Leave campaign, weren’t too keen on taking a lecture from the architect of the ‘oven-ready’ Brexit deal.

Here’s how they reacted.

1. Who better to offer his opinion than the bloviating oaf who negotiated the biggest act of self-harm in our history, selling out farming & fishing, erecting huge barriers to trade and making everyone worse off, just because he fancied a bash at being PM. pic.twitter.com/o8Rj2IIpZb — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) November 14, 2026

2. Meanwhile back on planet earth Boris Johnson’s “oven ready” Brexit deal has, by almost every economic & financial measure, been disastrous for the UK https://t.co/yxoCsVHuwD — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 14, 2026

3. Bollocks. Brexit was a lie from beginning to end. There was no cheap food and clothes, no £350m for the NHS. And you sir are the abomination. https://t.co/PkVyFjyq1P — Glynis Castle Elliott (@Chiclanagirl) November 14, 2026

4. Andy Burnham may be dividing opinion across the left and centre-left, but one thing's for sure … he's triggering all the right people with his Brexit banter! David Cameron and now Johnson clambering from their ex-Prime Ministerial slumbers to reignite the Brexit Wars. 😂 https://t.co/94ayjlPTEV — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) November 14, 2026

5. A betrayal of a disaster is an odd thing to claim! https://t.co/A1R8ESuA9C — Marcus Chown (@marcuschown) November 14, 2026

6. It's so odd that people who cited the Will of the People when we left the EU ten years ago don't want to know the Will of the People now. — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 14, 2026

7. Oh bore off, Boris. You’ve had your Brexit experiment and it’s been an unmitigated economic disaster for Britain: a self-inflicted trade embargo that has stunted UK growth for a decade. Brexit was never about bendy bananas or immigration it was about the EU closing the loop on… — Sheldon Miller (@SheldonMiller) November 14, 2026

8. NEVER FORGET: Boris Johnson's Brexit deal was blocked in Parliament by the pro-Brexit DUP party in Oct 2019. He called the election so he could get around them! That means he KNEW the 52% didn't want his Brexit. So did Farage. They BOTH betrayed the "will of the people". https://t.co/C3Jzd3VNEN — Femi (@Femi_sorry) November 14, 2026