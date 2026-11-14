Russell Brand’s pubic hair has been removed from a London museum, prompting these 19 people to ask, ‘what the hell were we thinking as a society?’

News London Russell Brand

The fallout from the conviction and jailing of Russell Brand for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others continues to dominate the news here – and rightly so.

There was one rather unexpected news angle on Brand that came out this week. Viktor Wynd, the collector behind the Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & UnNatural History in Hackney, London, let it be known that he would be removing one particular item from his collection: Russell Brand’s pubic hair.

Russell Brand’s Pubic Hair Removed From London Museum After Rape Conviction, Curator Says ‘I Have No Desire to Hear His Name Again’ https://t.co/TgwiYU9eR6 — Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2026

Per Variety:

“The pubic hair had been among the more notorious items in Wynd’s collection for over a decade. According to a 2016 account of the museum, the hair was originally sent to Wynd by a woman who claimed to have shaved Brand at a Camden Town salon. The donation was accompanied by a handwritten letter explaining that she thought the collector would appreciate the unusual souvenir. The authenticity of the hair has not been independently verified.”

Wynd told the publication that, “I took them straight off display and have no desire to hear his name again – he has no place in my museum of horrors.”

Erm, okaaaaaaaay.

Which is just how most people responded to the news too.

1. I was worried it might come to this https://t.co/SqYr4B8qhm — Blind Mike (@BlindMike_) November 11, 2026

2. what https://t.co/wx6pb6vTVv — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JasonKPargin) November 11, 2026

3. Okay, but that’s a super weird thing to have in the first place. https://t.co/CKutqMXQho pic.twitter.com/YTOqCE9PUF — Shiny Happy Person (@HRH_SHP) November 12, 2026

4. "That is IT! I am removing Russell Brand's pubic hair from our museum. He is NOT welcome any longer. We are a serious organization." — Pierre Escargot (@pairescargo) November 11, 2026

5. WHY THE FUCK WAS THERE PUBIC HAIR IN THE MUSEUM TO BEGIN WITH — Situation Monitor (@SituationMn8r) November 11, 2026

7. 'When we are in London can we check out a museum?'

'Yeah sure. What do you want to see? Bayeux tapestry, Rosetta stone, Blue whale skeleton?…'

'No, I wanna see Russell Brand's pubes'. — Phil (@lipmarty75) November 12, 2026

8. Yeah that’s enough internet for today for multiple reasons pic.twitter.com/jYep9fUtnm — Zee •*. 🔥 (@Zeeeee_xx) November 11, 2026

9. I thought we had run out of sentences. Apparently not. https://t.co/h9hpc00g0f — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) November 11, 2026

10. Huh? I literally read this three times and thought maybe I'm illiterate — Isabella Sorrel (@IsabellaSorrel) November 12, 2026

11. For the many asking why… pic.twitter.com/lQwOWOcfax — Shannon 🇨🇦 (@SamsHereForFood) November 11, 2026

12. Please don't take this the wrong way, but what in the actual fuck is wrong with you people? — mark (@rhapsodyboard) November 11, 2026

13. Like the Mona Lisa, no matter where you stood it felt like it was looking at you https://t.co/O2DbHHbJnc — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 11, 2026

15. A museum in London removes the only item not stolen from their colonies. https://t.co/cFb4rFxMr9 — Esha K (@eshaLegal) November 12, 2026

16. A headline that certainly brings forth more questions than answers https://t.co/VZeMLhZRfH — Larry Fitzmaurice (@lfitzmaurice) November 11, 2026

17. we need to separate the art from the artist https://t.co/JtG9iW77Gd — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) November 11, 2026

18. His what was removed from where now https://t.co/QYAiM3A4OH — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) November 11, 2026