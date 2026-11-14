Russell Brand’s pubic hair has been removed from a London museum, prompting these 19 people to ask, ‘what the hell were we thinking as a society?’
The fallout from the conviction and jailing of Russell Brand for raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others continues to dominate the news here – and rightly so.
There was one rather unexpected news angle on Brand that came out this week. Viktor Wynd, the collector behind the Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & UnNatural History in Hackney, London, let it be known that he would be removing one particular item from his collection: Russell Brand’s pubic hair.
Russell Brand’s Pubic Hair Removed From London Museum After Rape Conviction, Curator Says ‘I Have No Desire to Hear His Name Again’ https://t.co/TgwiYU9eR6
— Variety (@Variety) November 11, 2026
“The pubic hair had been among the more notorious items in Wynd’s collection for over a decade. According to a 2016 account of the museum, the hair was originally sent to Wynd by a woman who claimed to have shaved Brand at a Camden Town salon. The donation was accompanied by a handwritten letter explaining that she thought the collector would appreciate the unusual souvenir. The authenticity of the hair has not been independently verified.”
Wynd told the publication that, “I took them straight off display and have no desire to hear his name again – he has no place in my museum of horrors.”
Erm, okaaaaaaaay.
Which is just how most people responded to the news too.