Reform UK spent over £177k to make sure Farage beat a comedy alien with a bin on his head, and the internet pointed and laughed

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Although it seems like a lifetime ago, it’s a mere four months since Nigel Farage staged his performative dummy-spitting exercise to avoid scrutiny over the £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, which he failed to declare to Parliament.

Here’s how he made the announcement.

If I lose, they win. If they win, you lose. If you lose, Britain will forever be broken and nothing will change. We will prevail. My message to the people of Clacton. 👇 https://t.co/j9LCX2v0Dw — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2026

The other major parties treated his flounce with the attention it deserved – nothing more than a little light mockery – and they stepped aside. You know who didn’t step aside …Count Binface.

On my way, Clacton. https://t.co/R4pgCJu0T0 — Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2026

In what won’t be news to anyone, not even Farage, the people of Clacton did not get a vote on whether he should or shouldn’t have declared the pot of cash as a possible political donation, but when he’d made the by-election into a referendum on the issue, he had to be sure he’d win – even against a comedy alien with a bin on his head.

That’s why the party forked out a little over a whopping £177k, with more than £100k on ad campaigns and flyers alone.

Reform spent £177,000 to help Nigel Farage defeat Count Binface The party’s spending in Clacton this summer included more than £100,000 on advertising and letterbox leaflets despite the main challenger being a comedy alien ✍️ @CatNeilan

https://t.co/Gm5ack4VYm — The Observer (@ObserverUK) November 15, 2026

Count Binface still got 9,455 votes, which was an impressive 26.9 per cent of the total. Just imagine how much they’ll need to spend if there’s a non-joke opponent in the mix.

The internet showed up with the only appropriate response, which was pretty much this –

1. That’s one fragile ego. Reform spent £177,000 to help Nigel Farage defeat Count Binfacehttps://t.co/NlTcRyY66Y — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 15, 2026

2. It has now emerged that Reform UK spent £177,000 to defeat a man dressed as a bin. Just in case you need that explaining properly as it sounds so absurd, it has now emerged that Reform UK spent £177,000 to defeat a man dressed as a bin. — Simon Harris (@SimonHarrisMBD) November 15, 2026

3. Average spend per candidate in a general election: £5,332. Average Tory: £11k

Average Labour: £11k

Average Lib Dem: £5k Legal limit in an urban seat is average £17k. Nigel Farage: £177k https://t.co/GSbTPzTBQg — Reform UK Exposed 🇬🇧 (@reformexposed) November 15, 2026

4. And when he won, he showed his commitment to the voters of Clacton by not turning up for the result. And lying about the reason.

Clacton voted for a conman. https://t.co/qhErMETQz3 — Mike Holden (@MikeHolden42) November 15, 2026

5. He was terrified………. Reform spent £177,000 to help Nigel Farage defeat Count Binface

The party’s spending in Clacton this summer included more than £100,000 on advertising and letterbox leaflets despite the main challenger being a comedy alienhttps://t.co/Nb7FqQArXt — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 14, 2026

6. Nigel Farage had no real competition in Clacton but spent almost £200k campaigning 😂 Count Binface still got just under 10,000 votes on a shoe string campaign budget. pic.twitter.com/gX60s8W2mo — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 15, 2026

7. The fact that a novelty candidate swept up a quarter of the vote means Farage is probably done for if a real candidate stands against him. — Nomen Dubium (@EJPointer) November 15, 2026

8. Reform spent £177,000 to help Nigel Farage defeat Count Binface The party’s spending in Clacton this summer included more than £100,000 on advertising and letterbox leaflets despite the main challenger being a comedy alienhttps://t.co/kiqCLz4kSo pic.twitter.com/WMJ3usheoy — The British Scene (@TheBritishScene) November 14, 2026

9. If Nigel Farage really is so popular then why did Reform UK need to spend all this money in a by-election against a bin!? 🗑️ Yet he still only managed to get 28% of the registered electorate to vote for him 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/cCooteGHKw — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) November 14, 2026

10. This farce could've been made in to a movie, Carry on Reform. — j (@Letslaugh1419) November 16, 2026

11. This is hilarious – Farage spent nearly £200k to beat a bin. 😂 https://t.co/JTSWglqIqB — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) November 15, 2026

12. It was a stupid expensive waste of time. https://t.co/KgThPA65Xn — Moaning Minnie (@MoaningMinnie25) November 16, 2026

13. All those leaflets thrown at the bin rather than put in it. — Mike Benjamin (@brundellfilimou) November 14, 2026

14. 🚨 FARAGE VS COUNT BINFACE! THE STORY NEVER ENDS! 😂 Reports now reveal that Reform UK spent OVER £177,000 campaigning in a by-election against a man wearing a BIN on his head! £177K! AGAINST BINFACE! You genuinely couldn’t make this stuff up. Is this what Reform’s political… — Sly U (@SlyForTheRight) November 16, 2026

15. For some reason limits in by-elections are much higher, but it's a ridiculous amount to beat a bin. Farage also pulled volunteers from the data collection exercise in Greater Manchester with over 2m voters, to concentrate on Clacton’s 80k voters. https://t.co/VyATTeCzfo — Leicester Worker (@LeicesterWorker) November 15, 2026

16. When I see stories like this, I can't help remembering there are genuinely people living on the breadline, giving these guys £25 for a membership. https://t.co/fWckIjaquF — Chris S (@chris_spencer04) November 15, 2026

And, finally –

Before you laugh at children who believe in Santa Claus, remember there are adults who believe in Nigel Farage. — Jay 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@jordanpbanks) November 15, 2026

Source Observer Image Screengrab, Screengrab