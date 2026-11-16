Politics nigel farage Reform UK
Reform UK spent over £177k to make sure Farage beat a comedy alien with a bin on his head, and the internet pointed and laughed
Although it seems like a lifetime ago, it’s a mere four months since Nigel Farage staged his performative dummy-spitting exercise to avoid scrutiny over the £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, which he failed to declare to Parliament.
Here’s how he made the announcement.
If I lose, they win. If they win, you lose.
If you lose, Britain will forever be broken and nothing will change. We will prevail.
My message to the people of Clacton. 👇 https://t.co/j9LCX2v0Dw
— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) July 7, 2026
The other major parties treated his flounce with the attention it deserved – nothing more than a little light mockery – and they stepped aside. You know who didn’t step aside …Count Binface.
On my way, Clacton. https://t.co/R4pgCJu0T0
— Count Binface (@CountBinface) July 7, 2026
In what won’t be news to anyone, not even Farage, the people of Clacton did not get a vote on whether he should or shouldn’t have declared the pot of cash as a possible political donation, but when he’d made the by-election into a referendum on the issue, he had to be sure he’d win – even against a comedy alien with a bin on his head.
That’s why the party forked out a little over a whopping £177k, with more than £100k on ad campaigns and flyers alone.
Reform spent £177,000 to help Nigel Farage defeat Count Binface
The party’s spending in Clacton this summer included more than £100,000 on advertising and letterbox leaflets despite the main challenger being a comedy alien
✍️ @CatNeilan
https://t.co/Gm5ack4VYm
— The Observer (@ObserverUK) November 15, 2026
Count Binface still got 9,455 votes, which was an impressive 26.9 per cent of the total. Just imagine how much they’ll need to spend if there’s a non-joke opponent in the mix.
The internet showed up with the only appropriate response, which was pretty much this –
And, finally –
Source Observer Image Screengrab, Screengrab