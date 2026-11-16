Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Reform UK spent over £177k to make sure Farage beat a comedy alien with a bin on his head, and the internet pointed and laughed

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2026

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Although it seems like a lifetime ago, it’s a mere four months since Nigel Farage staged his performative dummy-spitting exercise to avoid scrutiny over the £5 million gift from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne, which he failed to declare to Parliament.

Here’s how he made the announcement.

The other major parties treated his flounce with the attention it deserved – nothing more than a little light mockery – and they stepped aside. You know who didn’t step aside …Count Binface.

In what won’t be news to anyone, not even Farage, the people of Clacton did not get a vote on whether he should or shouldn’t have declared the pot of cash as a possible political donation, but when he’d made the by-election into a referendum on the issue, he had to be sure he’d win – even against a comedy alien with a bin on his head.

That’s why the party forked out a little over a whopping £177k, with more than £100k on ad campaigns and flyers alone.

Count Binface still got 9,455 votes, which was an impressive 26.9 per cent of the total. Just imagine how much they’ll need to spend if there’s a non-joke opponent in the mix.

The internet showed up with the only appropriate response, which was pretty much this –

Nelson Muntz from the Simpsons, pointing and saying Ha Ha.

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And, finally –

Source Observer Image Screengrab, Screengrab