‘Psst, what’s a spy fact that sounds fake but is 100% true?’ – 17 eye-opening tales from the world of espionage
We’re all vaguely aware that spies walk among us. But the idea that they might be using crazy James Bond-style gadgets still feels a bit far-fetched.
Well, sometimes the truth is stranger than fiction.Secret agents may not drive around in invisible cars, but they do undertake very weird missions. To find out more, Redditor u/lordchesterfield187 put the following question to r/AskReddit:
‘What’s a real spy or espionage fact that sounds fake but is 100% true?’
Pay attention to these top answers, we will only say them once…