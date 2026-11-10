Entertainment Aisling bea Jonathan ross

People love how Aisling Bea took Jonathan Ross’s OnlyFans chat and threw it right back in the faces of the all-male sofa

Poke Reporter. Updated November 10th, 2026

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To the Jonathan Ross Show – no, stick with us – where this Aisling Bea clip has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

The comedian, actress and screenwriter was on the show alongside Joe Marler and Romesh Ranganathan, when talk turned to OnlyFans and – eventually – Ross asking Bea what her best selling point would be if she was on there.

And her response – cut to 1m 52s if you’re in a no nonsense kind of mood – had people cheering everywhere.

Well they won’t do that again.

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