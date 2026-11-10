People love how Aisling Bea took Jonathan Ross’s OnlyFans chat and threw it right back in the faces of the all-male sofa

Entertainment Aisling bea Jonathan ross

To the Jonathan Ross Show – no, stick with us – where this Aisling Bea clip has just gone wildly viral again on Twitter for reasons which will become apparent.

The comedian, actress and screenwriter was on the show alongside Joe Marler and Romesh Ranganathan, when talk turned to OnlyFans and – eventually – Ross asking Bea what her best selling point would be if she was on there.

And her response – cut to 1m 52s if you’re in a no nonsense kind of mood – had people cheering everywhere.

AISLING BEA TOOK ONE WORD ON THE JONATHAN ROSS SHOW AND REFUSED TO LET THE CONVERSATION SURVIVE. The confidence was impressive. The commitment to making everyone uncomfortable was even better. https://t.co/LsLMBz4pQV — Commentary (@moviecentralx) November 9, 2026

Well they won’t do that again.

1. aisling bea i love you so much https://t.co/NylmQPgGva — ˚ʚ bambi ɞ˚ (@velmakinkley) November 9, 2026

2. Ask a inappropriate question, expect an inappropriate response . What a question to ask anybody on TV. She made everyone feel as uncomfortable as she did — Mabel ( Irish) (@Mabel95465470) November 9, 2026

3. I will never not appreciate this

The sass, the comedic timing, the magnificant breasts https://t.co/58y9120fUn — Nicola (@peacenicsta) November 9, 2026

4. Even when they tried to cut her off “I’m still speaking.” I love her so much! — Lor Barry (@LorryBarry) November 9, 2026

6. Aisling Bea owned that! She made that whole topic look so effectively inappropriate by simply being bloody clever — Cath Toy (@ct_toy) November 9, 2026

7. Aisling Bea i enjoyed that take down of male sovereignty so freaking much lol. https://t.co/MlZABsC6wC — Numpty G (@janepurdie1) November 9, 2026