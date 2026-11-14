Entertainment 8 out of 10 cats does countdown rachel riley Sean Lock
Of all his classic jokes going viral again, Sean Lock’s cheeky response to Rachel Riley’s Viking disguise might be his greatest one-liner of all time
Twitter/X might be a hellscape, but one of its very few upsides lately has been the number of classic Sean Lock clips doing the viral rounds.
And this one from a 2019 episode of Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is an all-timer.
Probably the best One liner in comedy ever said 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/AhexSiUxHF
— Stu thats all you get🇺🇸🏴 (@Boldyboy1975) November 14, 2026
In it, we see Jimmy Carr asking co-host Rachel Riley how she feels about being recognised by fans. Riley responds by talking about how she loves skiing season so she can hide behind the gear. But she then produces a clip-on beard and Viking horns, joking that this is her regular skiing outfit.
Cut to Lock, who is paired with Claudia Winkleman.
“That’s a challenging wank,” he says.
Cue everyone breaking into roars of laughter.
You can watch a longer version of the segment here.
Some people go undercover to avoid attention, Sean Lock apparently had other plans 😂
There’s something hilarious about trying so hard to blend in that you end up becoming the most noticeable person in the room. https://t.co/fSOUoIKUXI
— Eddy Fisher (@Eddyfisher230) November 11, 2026
Only he could get away with that joke. And once again, fans are saluting the late, much-missed Lock.