Trump’s ‘Biden did it!’ excuse for the US aviation ground stop threatened global supplies of chinny reckon – 21 first-class burns

US donald trump joe biden

In shocking news, allowing a Trump crony hired from the Fox Business Network to be the head of the Department of Transport, with oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has not made US aviation safer or more reliable. Who’d have thought it?

BREAKING: The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday for all airlines "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety." Read more: https://t.co/uiYMT63SgH https://t.co/xPGVQApbe4 — ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2026

With the previous Doge attack on the FAA budget as a back-up, it’s a complete mystery to all of us that this has gone wrong. And what, we ask, has that DoT head, Sean Duffy, claimed is the problem? Oh, it’s the fault of Congress skinflints. Of course!

Sean Duffy: “I want $50 billion” https://t.co/EJakUhwtdw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2026

With the US in chaos, people were not amused.

Donald Trump was MIA today while 1.5 million Americans were stranded at airports at a scale not seen since 9/11. He does not care about you. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 14, 2026

After Friday’s ground stop made worldwide headlines, people naturally wanted a proper explanation, so Donald Trump went to page one of his playbook – he blamed Biden.

Trump blames Biden for Friday’s FAA ground stop: “Everything they touched turned bad.” https://t.co/Hgfe9Vg0qA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2026

The eyerolls must surely have been visible from Mar-a-Lago to Washington DC, if these responses are anything to go by.

1. In a shocking development, Trump blames Biden for FAA problems two years into his term. pic.twitter.com/QmIG77VUKm — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) November 15, 2026

2. Piggy Trump has been back in office for more than 660 days.

He has the Oval Office, the House of Representatives and the Senate, and somehow Joe Biden is still running the place whenever something goes wrong.

The buck NEVER stops with him. Never has.

And it’s fucking pathetic. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 15, 2026

3. It's day 664 of the trump administration and they're still blaming Biden for their screwups. — Covie (@covie_93) November 15, 2026

4. If our air traffic control system was already old and broken when Biden took office, why the fuck didn’t Trump fix it during his first term? pic.twitter.com/bl9IAtqn0y — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) November 15, 2026

5. First thing he has said about the nationwide ground stop and, of course, it’s to blame Biden. https://t.co/SWqowCPLqu — Michael Freeman (@mpfreeman1950) November 15, 2026

6. He takes ZERO accountability. https://t.co/9ZuwHFkKu0 — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) November 15, 2026

7. Trump forgot he was president before Biden, and he did absolutely nothing as well when he was president. — Don't move (@gotchainmysite) November 15, 2026

8. As inevitable as the tide. https://t.co/fV9tl5Szet — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) November 15, 2026

9. Trump finally posts about his administration grounding airline flights, shares article blaming Biden and asking for money. He’s been in office nearly 2 years and his party controls Congress. pic.twitter.com/szFNLNkPUL — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) November 15, 2026

10. Was DOGE firing 400 FAA employees also Biden's fault? Biden's Infrastructure bill included $17.8 billion for FAA upgrades. Rethuglicans voted against that bill, but took credit for it later. Where did that money go? https://t.co/AVnxZdjAgF — D Villella❄️🇺🇸 🦅 (@dvillella) November 15, 2026