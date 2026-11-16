Trump’s ‘Biden did it!’ excuse for the US aviation ground stop threatened global supplies of chinny reckon – 21 first-class burns
In shocking news, allowing a Trump crony hired from the Fox Business Network to be the head of the Department of Transport, with oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has not made US aviation safer or more reliable. Who’d have thought it?
BREAKING: The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday for all airlines "due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety."
Read more: https://t.co/uiYMT63SgH https://t.co/xPGVQApbe4
— ABC News (@ABC) November 13, 2026
With the previous Doge attack on the FAA budget as a back-up, it’s a complete mystery to all of us that this has gone wrong. And what, we ask, has that DoT head, Sean Duffy, claimed is the problem? Oh, it’s the fault of Congress skinflints. Of course!
Sean Duffy: “I want $50 billion” https://t.co/EJakUhwtdw
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 14, 2026
With the US in chaos, people were not amused.
Donald Trump was MIA today while 1.5 million Americans were stranded at airports at a scale not seen since 9/11.
He does not care about you.
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 14, 2026
After Friday’s ground stop made worldwide headlines, people naturally wanted a proper explanation, so Donald Trump went to page one of his playbook – he blamed Biden.
Trump blames Biden for Friday’s FAA ground stop:
“Everything they touched turned bad.” https://t.co/Hgfe9Vg0qA
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 15, 2026
The eyerolls must surely have been visible from Mar-a-Lago to Washington DC, if these responses are anything to go by.