US donald trump joe biden

Trump’s ‘Biden did it!’ excuse for the US aviation ground stop threatened global supplies of chinny reckon – 21 first-class burns

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In shocking news, allowing a Trump crony hired from the Fox Business Network to be the head of the Department of Transport, with oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), has not made US aviation safer or more reliable. Who’d have thought it?

With the previous Doge attack on the FAA budget as a back-up, it’s a complete mystery to all of us that this has gone wrong. And what, we ask, has that DoT head, Sean Duffy, claimed is the problem? Oh, it’s the fault of Congress skinflints. Of course!

With the US in chaos, people were not amused.

After Friday’s ground stop made worldwide headlines, people naturally wanted a proper explanation, so Donald Trump went to page one of his playbook – he blamed Biden.

The eyerolls must surely have been visible from Mar-a-Lago to Washington DC, if these responses are anything to go by.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages:1 2