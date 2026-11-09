‘What’s something everyone seems to enjoy but you just don’t understand?’ – 21 mystifyingly popular parts of modern life
There are some bits of living in the 21st century that are brilliant, such as an incredible selection of TV shows and owning a robot vacuum cleaner.
But there are some things that other people seem to really rate that just don’t do it for us, and it’s rather puzzling to hear them bang on about it.
They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after TraditionEconomy5840 asked this…
What’s something everyone seems to enjoy but you just don’t understand?
There must be something everyone around you loves that you just don’t get. Could be a TV show, food, music, a hobby or even a popular holiday destination. What’s yours?
And lots of people had thoughts on the mysteries of other people’s enthusiasms, like these…