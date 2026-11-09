‘What’s something everyone seems to enjoy but you just don’t understand?’ – 21 mystifyingly popular parts of modern life

Life r/AskUK

There are some bits of living in the 21st century that are brilliant, such as an incredible selection of TV shows and owning a robot vacuum cleaner.

But there are some things that other people seem to really rate that just don’t do it for us, and it’s rather puzzling to hear them bang on about it.

They’ve been chatting about this on the AskUK subreddit after TraditionEconomy5840 asked this…

What’s something everyone seems to enjoy but you just don’t understand? There must be something everyone around you loves that you just don’t get. Could be a TV show, food, music, a hobby or even a popular holiday destination. What’s yours?

And lots of people had thoughts on the mysteries of other people’s enthusiasms, like these…

1. ‘Dubai. Whilst I understand why influencers go, I struggle to see why anyone else would choose it for a holiday.’

–perpetualtrustissues

2. ‘Strictly. Hours of mediocre dancing, needlessly harsh criticisms (when the premise is mediocre dancing) and awkward hosts. I just don’t see the appeal.’

–Busy-Doughnut6180

3. ‘The Traitors. I’ve seen Facebook groups, blankets, merchandise, hoodies etc for this show. Everyone at work talking about it yet I could never get into it.’

–PopperDilly

4. ‘Celebrity culture. I don’t understand why people would spend time watching a series based on Molly Mae or Gemma Collins etc.’

–Salgado14

5. ‘Given the time of year, Christmas markets. Walking round a ridiculously busy place, filled with what look like sheds selling overpriced crap. Screaming kids everywhere, and queuing for ages to get a generic small hot chocolate at nearly a fiver for one, usually with no lid, and clinging to it whilst trying not to spill it over yourself whist being rammed into by other people.’

–lostinthesauce1987

6. ‘Early morning airport pint. It’s 6am, I’m not even ready for breakfast and people are on their second or third beer before they have another couple on the flight. I know it’s a holiday and you want to relax but that’s borderline alcy behaviour.’

–Tall-Budget8130

7. ‘Football. Playing it I can understand, I love having a kick about but watching it and being such a passionate supporter of a team? I couldn’t care less.’

–Forsaken1741

8. ‘Gavin and Stacey. I absolutely hate it.’

–Lollypop1305

9. ‘Short-form video. How everything has to be a video. Text is fine!’

–eggsandshrubs89

10. ‘Crocs. “But they’re just so comfy and convenient.” How is putting on normal shoes any less comfortable or convenient? I don’t buy shoes that aren’t comfortable or easy to put on?’

–Ellz_Fire

11. ‘Belting out shit songs like Sweet Caroline.’

–letthedecodebegin