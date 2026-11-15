Experts are baffled about why Brits don’t care as much about their jobs and are less willing to put in extra effort – 17 people happy to solve the mystery for them
Here’s news that probably won’t come as much of a marmalade dropper to many.
British workers have become increasingly disengaged from their jobs and are not as willing to go ‘the extra mile’, according to a report by the Resolution Foundation thinktank.
British workers have become more disengaged from their jobs in the past decade, according to data that also shows job satisfaction has plunged to its lowest level in the survey’s 35-year history https://t.co/75IQmD7xU1 https://t.co/aLu3zLaBoT
— Financial Times (@FT) November 3, 2026
Reporter writers say their findings chime with the topic of ‘quiet quitting’ that has become part of the discourse over the last few years.
But perhaps the giveaway quote in the report is that workers are more focused on pay than they have been in the past, which was “perhaps unsurprising… given the flatlining living standards of the past decade”.
‘Quiet quitting’ could be hitting the economy – here’s why https://t.co/Y5v2mBMhLt
— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 3, 2026
People online were happy to clear up any confusion out there about what might be affecting our collective worsening attitudes to the 9-5.