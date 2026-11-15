Experts are baffled about why Brits don’t care as much about their jobs and are less willing to put in extra effort – 17 people happy to solve the mystery for them

Life economy the UK work

Here’s news that probably won’t come as much of a marmalade dropper to many.

British workers have become increasingly disengaged from their jobs and are not as willing to go ‘the extra mile’, according to a report by the Resolution Foundation thinktank.

British workers have become more disengaged from their jobs in the past decade, according to data that also shows job satisfaction has plunged to its lowest level in the survey’s 35-year history https://t.co/75IQmD7xU1 https://t.co/aLu3zLaBoT — Financial Times (@FT) November 3, 2026

Reporter writers say their findings chime with the topic of ‘quiet quitting’ that has become part of the discourse over the last few years.

But perhaps the giveaway quote in the report is that workers are more focused on pay than they have been in the past, which was “perhaps unsurprising… given the flatlining living standards of the past decade”.

Huh, you don’t say?

‘Quiet quitting’ could be hitting the economy – here’s why https://t.co/Y5v2mBMhLt — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) November 3, 2026

People online were happy to clear up any confusion out there about what might be affecting our collective worsening attitudes to the 9-5.

1. The clearest admittance I've ever read that our economies are built upon and rely upon the extraction of surplus value from workers. In 2026 basic Marxist precepts remain unquestionable. https://t.co/rIj1M0nkLe pic.twitter.com/fvQ62V0xSm — Mr Demos of Pnyx (@gem_ste) November 3, 2026

2. No more unpaid labour you mean? God the BBC is a cesspit https://t.co/VW7KZKDi4Q pic.twitter.com/3Iw2UwF0VX — Max "Lesley" Crocspierre (@lesthecroc) November 3, 2026

3. It's a complete mystery how this has happened https://t.co/8vU3u7FJgZ pic.twitter.com/rJfFqYQykS — uncle Monstrous Carb (@lowerformofwit) November 3, 2026

4. Yeah, no shit. Apart from the flat wages, bad pensions, no perks, and even basic stuff like flexible working being erased before our very eyes – the jobs available to most UK workers are just… bad? https://t.co/32VhqF2t4s — Marl Karx (@BareLeft) November 3, 2026

5. If my pay had kept pace with inflation, I'd easily have another 15-20k to spend annually, and I would spend and invest a fair chunk of that, driving growth. The failure to address the wage problem and allowing immigration to be used to suppress wages is a huge issue. https://t.co/sbrtf0tmyJ — Hypatia's Lantern🌹 (@HypatiaLantern) November 3, 2026

6. You work full time, yet still struggle to pay rent, mortgage and bills. For some owning a house seems like an impossibility. It's no wonder people feel like this when the social contract was broken, at the same time we have billionaires and trillionaires hoarding all the wealth. https://t.co/oCoYUvP5M6 — Curtis Daly (@curtisdaly_) November 3, 2026

7. Who would have through when you remove the reward for working hard that people don’t want to work hard. — Louis of Hyperborea (@louissaysstuff) November 3, 2026

8. "Delivering according to your contract" is not quitting — P.G. Chodehouse (@mynnoj) November 3, 2026

9. i love when you can tell when an article was written by a manager and not a human — James (@24JamesASecond) November 4, 2026

10. Alternative headline: "British economy being propped up by unpaid overtime" https://t.co/1FM68bhObM — Tom Hatfield (@WordMercenary) November 3, 2026

11. When I started working I used to get a bonus, thank you payment at Christmas, bank Holiday time and a half if worked and paid if taken off, canteen with a cooked lunch now all gone. Bosses constantly look for ways to give staff the bare minimum so should expect the same in return https://t.co/dZGq7pZ2Bq — any other leader would be 20 points ahead (@anyotherleader1) November 5, 2026

12. This article is literally about how not doing unpaid labour for your bosses is bad for workers (they mean company profits) and you should be prepared to do work that's not in your job description outside of work hours for free https://t.co/OzZEU8Obug — Ricky | Council Estate Media (@cem_uk_) November 4, 2026

13. The engineers of wage compression wonder why… https://t.co/PpAhNcIJEJ pic.twitter.com/09vaTwYZOv — max tempers (@maxtempers) November 3, 2026

14. it turns out constantly being told to work harder, give up more and expect less in return while the people above you make out like bandits is pretty demotivating — Cllr Bogd Weller (@real_bogdweller) November 3, 2026

15. BECAUSE WE'RE FUCKING SKINT, YOU CUNTS. NO CUNT HAS HAD A PAY RISE FOR YEARS FOR FUCK SAKE — Bellend Sebastian (@BellendSeb) November 3, 2026

16. People being paid half of what they should be, often subject to unrealistic demands and terrible bosses, with little training or prospect of career development will tend to do that. https://t.co/jIOEYYrdzq — Razor Marone (@Streettough) November 3, 2026