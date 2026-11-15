Life economy the UK work

Experts are baffled about why Brits don’t care as much about their jobs and are less willing to put in extra effort – 17 people happy to solve the mystery for them

Michael White. Updated November 15th, 2026

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Here’s news that probably won’t come as much of a marmalade dropper to many.

British workers have become increasingly disengaged from their jobs and are not as willing to go ‘the extra mile’, according to a report by the Resolution Foundation thinktank.

Reporter writers say their findings chime with the topic of ‘quiet quitting’ that has become part of the discourse over the last few years.

But perhaps the giveaway quote in the report is that workers are more focused on pay than they have been in the past, which was “perhaps unsurprising… given the flatlining living standards of the past decade”.

Huh, you don’t say?

People online were happy to clear up any confusion out there about what might be affecting our collective worsening attitudes to the 9-5.

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