Entertainment Funny fails funny live TV

Possibly the best – or worst – timing for a background incident in live interview history

Poke Staff. Updated November 14th, 2026

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Back in 2022, ITN shared a clip from its archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety got the worst background action possible – and the news team led by the late great Huw Weekes, got the best.

Watch how it played out.

“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”

Thankfully, a serious collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.

Tweeters enjoyed the irony.

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Would it have happened if the film crew hadn’t been there?

Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab