Entertainment Funny fails funny live TV
Possibly the best – or worst – timing for a background incident in live interview history
Back in 2022, ITN shared a clip from its archives, in which a councillor discussing local road safety got the worst background action possible – and the news team led by the late great Huw Weekes, got the best.
Watch how it played out.
It's Monday again, so here's something funny.
March 1988: ITN reports on the notoriously hazardous A19 road in Teeside. Local councillor Mr Davidson – doing his best impression of the Mayor from Jaws – insists the road is as safe as any other. Guess what happens next… 🚙 ⛔️❗️ pic.twitter.com/ri74eB3mWx
— ITN Archive (@ITNArchive) November 28, 2022
“I will not accept that it’s a highly dangerous road.”
Thankfully, a serious collision was avoided, but the timing couldn’t have been better – or, in fact, worse – if they’d choreographed it.
Tweeters enjoyed the irony.
Would it have happened if the film crew hadn’t been there?
Source ITN Archive Image Screengrab