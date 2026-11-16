Celebrity Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley told how This Morning dealt with Rolf Harris back in the day and it was very far from the win he appeared to think it was

John Plunkett. Updated November 16th, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To BBC1’s Sunday morning show with Laura Kuenssberg where the jailing of convicted rapist Russell Brand was naturally a topic of discussion, as was the prevailing culture within large parts of the media back in the day.

Which brings us to Richard Madeley, former co-host of This Morning with Richard and Judy of course, and how they dealt with Rolf Harris.

And while it was naturally a good thing that Harris was never invited back, there were some people – quite a large number of people, in fact – who wanted to know why they didn’t go further.

And it reflected their frustration not just with what Madeley said but people’s feelings about the failings of the wider media industry.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2