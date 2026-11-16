Richard Madeley told how This Morning dealt with Rolf Harris back in the day and it was very far from the win he appeared to think it was
To BBC1’s Sunday morning show with Laura Kuenssberg where the jailing of convicted rapist Russell Brand was naturally a topic of discussion, as was the prevailing culture within large parts of the media back in the day.
Which brings us to Richard Madeley, former co-host of This Morning with Richard and Judy of course, and how they dealt with Rolf Harris.
Ricard Madeley, "We actually banned Rolf Harris from coming on our show"
"He used to grope the make up artists"
"It was a quiet thing, we didn’t make a fuss about it, but we didn’t invite him back"
My view:
I can’t help but wonder that if this wasn’t a quiet thing, and they did make a fuss about it, maybe Harris would have been found out earlier and there’d be fewer victims?
— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 15, 2026
And while it was naturally a good thing that Harris was never invited back, there were some people – quite a large number of people, in fact – who wanted to know why they didn’t go further.
And it reflected their frustration not just with what Madeley said but people’s feelings about the failings of the wider media industry.