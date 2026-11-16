Richard Madeley told how This Morning dealt with Rolf Harris back in the day and it was very far from the win he appeared to think it was

Celebrity Richard Madeley

To BBC1’s Sunday morning show with Laura Kuenssberg where the jailing of convicted rapist Russell Brand was naturally a topic of discussion, as was the prevailing culture within large parts of the media back in the day.

Which brings us to Richard Madeley, former co-host of This Morning with Richard and Judy of course, and how they dealt with Rolf Harris.

Ricard Madeley, "We actually banned Rolf Harris from coming on our show" "He used to grope the make up artists" "It was a quiet thing, we didn’t make a fuss about it, but we didn’t invite him back" My view: I can’t help but wonder that if this wasn’t a quiet thing, and they did make a fuss about it, maybe Harris would have been found out earlier and there’d be fewer victims? — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 15, 2026

And while it was naturally a good thing that Harris was never invited back, there were some people – quite a large number of people, in fact – who wanted to know why they didn’t go further.

And it reflected their frustration not just with what Madeley said but people’s feelings about the failings of the wider media industry.

1. And this is how 'stars' get away with behaviours for so long https://t.co/sDTVOJuXnJ — dave lawrence 🐟🐟🐠 (@dave43law) November 15, 2026

2. A frankly staggering admission to make on live TV. Further validates the women who’ve been speaking this week about how pervasive this culture is in media & how complicit those around the abusers often are. https://t.co/MQWnJLONDU — Hari (@Hari_Sethi) November 15, 2026

3. Perhaps he should’ve reported it to the Police? https://t.co/Ix71HsUwID — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) November 15, 2026

4. Richard Madeley on #bbclaurak “We actually banned Rolf Harris from coming on our show…he used to grope the make up artists…it was a quiet thing…we didn’t make a fuss about it…but he wasn’t invited back”

Bet that showed him Richard! Make a big fuss out of it ffs call police pic.twitter.com/rFvd7qZKFD — Fick Nerrari (@FickNerrariLBC) November 15, 2026

5. Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg this morning, Richard Madeley made an admission whose significance he didn’t seem to grasp. In a few sentences, he illustrated precisely why predatory men were allowed to thrive in showbiz for so long. He revealed that Rolf… pic.twitter.com/4ymzVx4Kag — Charlie Walsham (@CharlieWalsham_) November 15, 2026

6. Imagine bragging decades later about knowing a man was sexually assaulting your own make-up artists and keeping it a 'quiet thing' so you didn't 'make a fuss.' That's not something to pat yourself on the back for—that's literally the culture that protected predators for decades. — Shannon 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨💞 (@Shannon79053723) November 15, 2026