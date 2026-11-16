Sharon Horgan’s hilarious ad about the problem of marketing Aer Lingus to Americans is sure to go down as an all-time great

Entertainment advertising Aer Lingus Sharon Horgan

Actor, writer, and comedian Sharon Horgan has teamed up with Aer Lingus, Uncommon Creative Studios and director Rachel Stubbings to create and star in an Aer Lingus ad with a difference.

The sisters and Motherland star explains how Americans name things, and why that leaves Aer Lingus in a tricky position.

“They think it’s cologne or a Scandinavian furniture brand …Or some kind of sex thing.”

It soon found its way to Twitter, where it was an instant hit.

1. Aer Lingus has a new commercial….don’t tell @elonmusk as he may find the ad quite cunning…#ireland @AerLingus pic.twitter.com/e80Tz1wNIY — Shane Morris (@DrShaneMorris) November 14, 2026

2. This new Cunni… I mean Aer Lingus ☘️ commercial is funny! It’s The Irish Airline! 🇮🇪 ✈️ 🤣 pic.twitter.com/23IWT4nZmb — Cole Cameron (@colecameron) November 14, 2026

3. Is this the greatest commercial ever made. I think it is the greatest commercial ever made. Copywriters can keep their jobs. Claude could never… https://t.co/BzP6Xixh62 — kuldeep (@ku1deep) November 15, 2026

4. The Irish are both the funniest and most acerbic people on earth. This is the funny part. Fantastic ad. https://t.co/pxj8bgtvc8 — Steve Eubanks (@jseubanks) November 15, 2026

5. I've decided this is directed exclusively to an Irish audience. Bc Americans don't know there could be another word for a weed whacker. (I subjected spouse to this after he called something by its fussy Irish term.) https://t.co/uh6iVwgaQm — EU says Elon should not lie abt my blue check (@emptywheel) November 15, 2026

6. Idk why but I have watched this Aer Lingus ad like 50 times now it’s so funny pic.twitter.com/wzlXdVFZZX — Conor Rogers (@conorjrogers) November 15, 2026

7. My god I even love Sharon Horgan in commercials https://t.co/eXMfmXDKqg — All This Time 🎶 (@newkewbytube17) November 15, 2026

8. The ghost of Don Draper https://t.co/nJQA49mcMX — Sam Thompson (@JarrieSam) November 15, 2026

9. Ads like this used to be the norm. Answering a clear brand challenge with a proper insight and perfectly-pitched execution. The fact this feels the exception now rather than the norm tells you how far adland has fallen. (Which is a huge shame I might add.) https://t.co/3CWRUFhLqI — James Denman (@thekingmob) November 15, 2026

10. I love how the only reason the guy is there is to poke fun at him and make him look dumb. https://t.co/DXiUUxtsGi — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) November 15, 2026

11. Super fun and charming. https://t.co/DKVk1iZLQq — Stephen Brook (@ViscountBrooky) November 15, 2026

12. "Okhayyyy, should we talk MONEEEYYYYYY?" LOL, Sharon Horgan just can't stop being hilarious even for 2 minutes. https://t.co/xeKqXFXdjj — Phantom (@effoff1988) November 15, 2026

13. Hilarious, Brilliant, Cunning. Whatever you call this commercial, it is the most important thing in advertising: MEMORABLE.

I’m going to book the Irish Airline sometime soon. ☘️ https://t.co/p3sUlcMkFm — KevinS2u (@KevinS2U) November 15, 2026

14. Love it Aer lingus standing on business https://t.co/mYbweDNYJF — The Long Investor (@TheLongInvest) November 15, 2026

15. Ha ha… One of the best ads I've seen in a long, long time. Lived in Ireland for 8 years, took countless @AerLingus flights, and somehow never saw that punchline coming. Very cunning indeed. 😂 https://t.co/T0YiKVkb9Y — Abhinav Chugh (@abhichugh) November 16, 2026

Probably for the best.

Reminds me of the old joke about the merger between Cunard and Aer Lingus being called off https://t.co/9SsWs4BHrV — Paul McGowan (@paulemcgowan) November 15, 2026

Source Aer Lingus Image Screengrab