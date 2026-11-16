Entertainment advertising Aer Lingus Sharon Horgan
Sharon Horgan’s hilarious ad about the problem of marketing Aer Lingus to Americans is sure to go down as an all-time great
Actor, writer, and comedian Sharon Horgan has teamed up with Aer Lingus, Uncommon Creative Studios and director Rachel Stubbings to create and star in an Aer Lingus ad with a difference.
The sisters and Motherland star explains how Americans name things, and why that leaves Aer Lingus in a tricky position.
“They think it’s cologne or a Scandinavian furniture brand …Or some kind of sex thing.”
It soon found its way to Twitter, where it was an instant hit.
Probably for the best.
Source Aer Lingus Image Screengrab