We’re not sure Philomena Cunk has left anyone so hilariously confused as Michael Bay and it’s just magnificent

Entertainment Philomena cunk

As we’ve already written about elsewhere, Philomena Cunk is back and this time she is focussing her precision-tooled attention on the movies.

The wonderful creation of Charlie Brooker and Diane Morgan, Cunk on Cinema is available to watch on the BBCi’s iPlayer and over on Netflix.

And we are supremely grateful to Netflix after they shared this particular clip of Cunk’s encounter with Michael Bay, the Hollywood mega shot whose films as a producer and/or director include Armageddon, A Quiet Place, The Rock, Bad Boys and, er, lots of Transformers films.

And we’re not sure we’ve seen anyone more hilariously confused by Cunk as Bay is at the end of this clip.

Cunk on Michael Bay. Cunk on Cinema premieres on Netflix in 12 HOURS. https://t.co/k5U6KPmFVJ — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2026

We can only hope they meet again, one Michael Bay sequel we wouldn’t mind watching.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1. He’s 100% thinking “this woman is a fucking genius” https://t.co/X1eAJbpxJp — PBJfucker (7/8)🔞 (@edenflation) November 15, 2026

2. You can tell he’s fucking dying trying not to break https://t.co/TDlEiIpVyb — AWelshGuy (@prowelshguy) November 15, 2026

3. This is the funniest "my mate Paul" gag #btw https://t.co/dWa0TD1Bf5 — Two Dogs and a Pig (@BenoitBlancFan) November 14, 2026

4. Putting Philomena Cunk and Michael Bay in the same room is the closest cinema has come to a controlled demolition. — Virgil Ewing (@VirgilEwingX) November 15, 2026

6. Michael Bay keeping a straight face through the party popper story is the best part — Glitchy (e/acc) (@GlitchyMagic_) November 14, 2026

7. It sucks seeing people live your dream https://t.co/XRorvMUeGJ — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) November 15, 2026

8. Can we have Cunk on American politics whilst she's there? — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 14, 2026

9. I have no idea how Michael Bay kept a straight face. — Souvik Das (@SouvikD91525639) November 15, 2026

10. When they finally confer the Nobel on Philomena Cunk, I want to throw the greatest watch party ever. https://t.co/ZB4PA3UNIE — kuldeep (@ku1deep) November 15, 2026

11. See people say women arent funny but plenty of them are hilarious 😆 — NothingAsUsual (@puddletothemax) November 15, 2026

12. he was like “yeah im putting that in my newly greenlit transformers movie” at the end you can tell https://t.co/nKHKoBLpiz — Reliona (@relionwastaken) November 15, 2026

13. Michael Bay is lowkey a directing genius. Laugh all you want but what he says here about films is spot on. https://t.co/fn8YwM669P — MoviesThatMaher (@MoviesThatMaher) November 16, 2026

And you can watch it on Netflix here (or the BBC’s iPlayer here).

Source @netflix