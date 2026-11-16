We’re not sure Philomena Cunk has left anyone so hilariously confused as Michael Bay and it’s just magnificent
As we’ve already written about elsewhere, Philomena Cunk is back and this time she is focussing her precision-tooled attention on the movies.
The wonderful creation of Charlie Brooker and Diane Morgan, Cunk on Cinema is available to watch on the BBCi’s iPlayer and over on Netflix.
And we are supremely grateful to Netflix after they shared this particular clip of Cunk’s encounter with Michael Bay, the Hollywood mega shot whose films as a producer and/or director include Armageddon, A Quiet Place, The Rock, Bad Boys and, er, lots of Transformers films.
And we’re not sure we’ve seen anyone more hilariously confused by Cunk as Bay is at the end of this clip.
Cunk on Michael Bay.
Cunk on Cinema premieres on Netflix in 12 HOURS. https://t.co/k5U6KPmFVJ
— Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2026
We can only hope they meet again, one Michael Bay sequel we wouldn’t mind watching.
And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.
And you can watch it on Netflix here (or the BBC’s iPlayer here).
Source @netflix