This woman wasn’t taking any nonsense from these masked anti-immigration protestors and she’s an absolute queen
You might not be overly familiar with the work of something called Patriot Platform but it’s a far-right anti-immigration collective with a fondness for masks and Tommy Robinson.
We mention them because one of their number encounter this particular woman who was taking none of their nonsense.
They posted it online presumably because they thought it made her look like a small-minder loser with nothing better to do but humiliate themselves in public.
Except the polar opposite was true, obviously. And it’s really rather glorious.
Strange woman screams ‘Racist losers’ at Patriot Platform, whilst pointing at herself, very strange but nevertheless. https://t.co/Sa9wwudSpc
— My Brakes Don’t Work (@mybrakedontwork) November 15, 2026
And these people surely said it best.
Source @mybrakedontwork