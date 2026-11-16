This woman wasn’t taking any nonsense from these masked anti-immigration protestors and she’s an absolute queen

Videos immigration takedowns

You might not be overly familiar with the work of something called Patriot Platform but it’s a far-right anti-immigration collective with a fondness for masks and Tommy Robinson.

We mention them because one of their number encounter this particular woman who was taking none of their nonsense.

They posted it online presumably because they thought it made her look like a small-minder loser with nothing better to do but humiliate themselves in public.

Except the polar opposite was true, obviously. And it’s really rather glorious.

Strange woman screams ‘Racist losers’ at Patriot Platform, whilst pointing at herself, very strange but nevertheless. https://t.co/Sa9wwudSpc — My Brakes Don’t Work (@mybrakedontwork) November 15, 2026

And these people surely said it best.

1. Epic woman happily shouting RACIST LOSERS

at the patriot platform masked wankers 💪🔥🔥🔥 Obviously they think she’s the crazy one pic.twitter.com/gZzkhWAvBA — kerry ✊💙Dont let Farage kill our NHS (@hewitson10) November 15, 2026

2. Brilliant, she doesn't give a shit. Nonce bonnets owned. https://t.co/9XvXtbkncn — The Rev. Anton Mittens 🌹👮🎓 (@MittensOff) November 15, 2026

3. She’s not strange, she speaks for the majority — Valmead (@vulgartheories) November 15, 2026

4. Calling her 'antifa'.

😁 — JambosOnTour (@OnJambos41038) November 15, 2026

6. She’s got a point. Why cover your face?? — Nath (@Nathanielhodgk1) November 15, 2026

7. She's 100% right tbf 👏 get told👌 — KERR (@KEVR66) November 15, 2026

8. I lover her. Well done to the Lady. https://t.co/IbgTYnTdPQ — Bianca Joy Freedom Celentano (@BiancaCelentan1) November 16, 2026

Source @mybrakedontwork