Andrew Tate complained about a huge spider in his cell, and there was enormous sympathy – for the spider

Pics Andrew tate

Back in July, Andrew and Tristan Tate found themselves under detention in Florida, after the UK issued a warrant for their extradition on suspicion of serious assault, trafficking, and making indecent images of minors – all of which they deny.

Due to their unwillingness to face the charges in the UK, their legal team has spent the past four months fighting the extradition order, leaving the self-styled Alpha males languishing in Miami’s Federal Detention Center, where they haven’t been enjoying the conditions.

In a recent post, Andrew Tate shared details of his new cell mate.

Unusually, there was a lot of sympathy for one of Tate’s prison anecdotes. It wasn’t for him, though, it was for the poor apple-sized spider.

2. I’ve never felt badly for a spider before. 😂 https://t.co/qnel21bINb — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 15, 2026

3. How odd?! Because I woke up in a comfy bed with my missus and youngest child snuggled up to me, surrounded by love and looking forward to another day of freedom, cooking roasts and listening to great music. Enjoy your break x pic.twitter.com/QoW4W9wPIA — Hikson (@Hikson02) November 15, 2026

4. Poor spider I hope the animal was removed for its safety pic.twitter.com/Ek7fFMsUWe — WTFGOP (@doggintrump) November 15, 2026

5. 😃 — Heather Thomas (@HeatherThomasAF) November 14, 2026

6. That spider has a name and its name is KARMA ! — OldHippie (@The_Old_Hippie) November 15, 2026

7. And yet you can still tweet? Why didn’t you surrender yourself to the UK to face justice if you’re innocent? — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) November 13, 2026

8. Congrats, FAFO. — Craig Evenson (@realflyfishlaw) November 14, 2026

9. I hope he’s okay and by “he” I mean the spider — ✨Fatima Isabel✨ (@FatimaIsabel__) November 16, 2026

10. That poor spider. Is there a go fund me for its therapy? — AbsintheWhisper (@AbsintheWhisper) November 16, 2026

12. He’s crying about spiders now. Why don’t you just agree to be extradited and face the charges? https://t.co/BCTrKevPbE — OldishBird (@oldishbird1) November 12, 2026

13. Probably more interesting than his dweeb of a brother — Carrie🌻 (@FirstLadyNot) November 14, 2026

14. pic.twitter.com/sXIMLNUxOE — Gollum St Moritz fan page (@st_gollum) November 15, 2026

15. spider the size of an apple is probably a protected species, what is it doing in jail https://t.co/9BwPvJocUV — 0kultra.🅱️sky.social 🦋 (@0K_ultra) November 14, 2026

16. Like anyone/anything that might find itself in a bed with Andrew Tate, I bet that spider has regret. Poor thing. https://t.co/r5BliWP0pL — Michelle (@MMcrzyldy) November 15, 2026

This really captured the mood.

Is Tate expecting us to feel sorry for him? Fucking loser cry baby. Too bad is wasn’t the size of a watermelon instead. https://t.co/d4ON2Ks0jo — Vicki Campbell🇨🇦 (@merry123459) November 15, 2026

Image Pexels, Wikimedia Commons