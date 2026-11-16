Andrew Tate complained about a huge spider in his cell, and there was enormous sympathy – for the spider
Back in July, Andrew and Tristan Tate found themselves under detention in Florida, after the UK issued a warrant for their extradition on suspicion of serious assault, trafficking, and making indecent images of minors – all of which they deny.
Due to their unwillingness to face the charges in the UK, their legal team has spent the past four months fighting the extradition order, leaving the self-styled Alpha males languishing in Miami’s Federal Detention Center, where they haven’t been enjoying the conditions.
In a recent post, Andrew Tate shared details of his new cell mate.
Unusually, there was a lot of sympathy for one of Tate’s prison anecdotes. It wasn’t for him, though, it was for the poor apple-sized spider.
This really captured the mood.
Image Pexels, Wikimedia Commons